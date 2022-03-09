ROCK SPRINGS -- March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
This month, Rocket-Miner will feature an organization that specializes in the care of individuals with developmental disabilities every week.
Guardian’s Watch is an organization that helps children and adults with developmental disabilities rehabilitate into the community so they can have self-sustaining and independent lives.
Rock Springs resident Felisha Fletcher and her husband Nick founded the organization in 2017.
Fletcher explained that her sister has tuberculosis sclerosis.
“After seeing the kind of help my sister got, it inspired me to keep caring for those who need our help,” said Fletcher. “Everyone matters.”
Tuberculosis Sclerosis is a very rare genetic disorder that causes tumors or growths in the brain and other organs. It can cause seizures, kidney problems, mental disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.
“We’re very close,” Fletcher expressed. “I could never move away from her.”
Fletcher’s children have been aware of their aunt’s condition and are always ready to help.
They also get acquainted with the participants from Guardian’s Watch to understand that “everyone’s brain works differently” and how to assist them.
“We tell them that their thinking isn’t the same as ours and that’s not bad,” Fletcher said. “They don’t see them as lesser people.”
She added, “I think that kind of mentality will help them with their confidence as they’re growing up.
“Being in this environment teaches them to be compassionate.”
Nick worked with Life Skills and Able Hands before deciding to operate an independently-owned organization.
Housing for individuals from Guardian’s Watch is spread out through Rock Springs and Green River and they work part-time too.
Rock Springs resident Jeremy McKimm, also known as rapper “Monster Man” was very shy before meeting the Fletchers.
Nick, a local hip-hop artist, brought McKimm to one of his shows. He was so amazed by his performance that he wanted to rap too.
“Ever since that show, he hasn’t stopped rapping,” Fletcher shared. “He makes up songs for our kids at their birthday parties and family functions. He is very outgoing now.
“There are quite a few success stories and we’re excited for all of them.”
Fletcher said that the organization is always looking for help but admits that it can be emotionally taxing.
“You are their constant companion though and that can be very rewarding,” she pointed out.
She said “the clocks never stop turning here.”
When the caregivers have to process and deal with different behaviors and emotions, “it’s never the same day twice."
The participants enjoy doing all sorts of activities from bowling, playing laser tag, swimming and using their imagination during Magic: The Gathering.
Rock Springs resident Bryon Simpson has been disabled since his 2010 motorcycle accident on his parents' property in Farson. The accident caused 13 broken bones in his body and bleeding on both sides of his brain. He has been dealing with various side effects from Acquired Brain Injury too.
"It affects my memory but I'm still lucky to be here," said Simpson.
Fletcher hopes that people who have loved ones with developmental disabilities will reach out to their organization.
“We honestly can’t picture ourselves doing anything else,” she admitted. “We don’t see a different future.
“This is our family. If we’re not here, where would they go?”