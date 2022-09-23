diaper drive

Rue Kendall donates diapers to United Way of Southwest Wyoming for their Community Diaper Bank.

 Photo Courtesy of United Way of Southwest Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- United Way of Southwest Wyoming is promoting National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 24 through Oct.2, with a community wide diaper drive. Collected diapers will be distributed through United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s community diaper banks.

The Community Diaper Bank accepts new and opened packages of diapers in all sizes as well as wipes. Drop off locations in Rock Springs during the drive are: Rock Springs Library, Square State Brewing, Western Midstream (located inside First Western Trust), White Mountain Library, Young at Heart Senior Center and United Way. Drop off locations in Green River are: Fremont Therapy Group, Green River Recreation Center and Sweetwater County Library.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus