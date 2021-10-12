...Snow and Gusty winds through this evening...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Falling snow combined with gusty winds will create
potentially hazardous travel this evening.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and along Interstate 80.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous travel is possible along
Interstate 80 and in the Rock Springs area through this evening.
Use caution if traveling. Roads may be slushy and slick and
visibility will be reduced due to the gusty winds and falling
and blowing snow.
GREEN RIVER -- The amendment to Policy IKF – Graduation Requirements was approved at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting on Oct. 12.
The amendment made to the policy involved the stipulations in which students who are eligible to graduate must follow to receive their diploma.
The amendment was made as a “legal adjustment” following the practices in the past from the district.
The police states, “In accordance with law, no diploma or credit for a course which has been completed successfully shall be denied a pupil who has earned it.”
It goes on to state, “...provided such diploma or credit shall not be deemed earned until payment has been made for all indebtedness due to the school district.” This is the portion of the policy that was approved with a unanimous vote to be removed.