...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West and northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
65 mph possible. Periods of snow and blowing snow could also
lower visibility and make roads slick.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County. This includes I-80 across portions
of southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous, as the combination of
wind and snow could greatly reduce visibility and increase the
blowover risk or slide offs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the
wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another
parked vehicle. Keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of
a sudden, strong wind gust.
ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is starting a new initiative to connect with members of the community and share ideas for Downtown. This intimate event will be hosted each month at a local venue, alternating morning coffee and evening cocktails.
“We are here to represent the wants and needs of this great community. Everyone and anyone is welcome,” URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen explained of the event. “How do we get you Downtown? That’s the question we need answered. We hope to see you there.”
The first Coffee/Cocktail Chat will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. with ours friends at The Java Peddler (inside Bike and Trike) located at 612 Broadway St. In February, the second chat will be over cocktails in the evening for those that can’t make a morning time.
“Your coffee will be on us!” added Maria Mortensen. “Just bring your ideas and your love for our Downtown.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com