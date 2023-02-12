ROCK SPRINGS – A culturally diverse burlesque movement has made its mark in the “Home of the 56 nationalities.”
The first-ever burlesque show in Sweetwater County not only celebrates the new local theater organization, Upstage Theater Company, but a cast that boasts a range of body types, ages genders and backgrounds.
The brow-raising fundraiser event took place at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, Feb. 11.
According to founder Erika Hunsaker, she wanted to bring more musical opportunities to the community. Hunsaker mentioned that being a woman of color from Utah, “it’s very type-cast.”
“I understand that has to happen at times, but also, if we don’t ‘look the part,’ we don’t get casted,” said Hunsaker. “That’s not fair. We’re just going to see redundancy on stage where we’re seeing the same members. I wanted to expand that and stretch that for everyone.”
According to Hunsaker, there is no size requirement to be a burlesque performer.
“Sexy and character building is not a size. Period.”
She added, “If someone is a plus size or very thin, black, white or Latino and if they’ve always wanted to be on stage, I will give them that opportunity. I want to create that diversity.”
While women made up the majority of the audience, couples were in attendance as well as family and friends of the performers.
Rock Springs resident Chelsea Putnam, whose stage name is ‘Dirty Dahlia,’ said that there’s nothing like burlesque in the Southwest corner of Wyoming.
“We’re making history so why not be a part of history?” she asked.
Putnam also said that being in the burlesque show has allowed her to unlock a different side to herself.
“I used to be self-conscience about myself, but I’ve realized you only have one body and you should love it,” she expressed. “You don’t get another body. You look the way you do for a reason. No one looks the same.”
She mentioned, “Perfection is unattainable and perfection is something that’s really over-rated.”
Eighteen-year-old Rock Springs resident Aurora Brown is the youngest performer in the burlesque show.
Before the performance, Brown said, “I’ve never done anything like this so I’m super nervous.”
Brown, whose stage name is ‘Sweet Poison,’ shared that once she is “into it,” she starts feeling more confident.
She recalls dancing in her home when she was younger, throwing in a sexy routine.
“The 12-year-old is vibing in me now,” she chuckled. “It feels really awesome. It’s not like stripping; it’s more elegant than that. I’m in tuned with my feelings. I feel pretty.
“This is the most inclusive thing I’ve ever been a part of. We love everyone no matter what.”
Brown’s mother Kena Wolf, who chose the stage name, ‘Syra Mae’, was also in the show. Wolf is currently a belly-dancer.
“I thought it was time to do something for myself,” said Wolf. “I actually invited my daughter to audition for this since she sings so beautifully.”
Wolf laughed as she said, “At first, I was shocked to see her during dress rehearsal, but this helps her be more confident. I think it would be amazing if this continues.”
Wolf convinced fellow belly-dancer, Tracie Soller, to audition for the show. They were thrilled to discover that Hunsaker decided to add some belly-dance numbers to the show.
When Soller sports a fancy, fitted bra and skirt, she is ‘Lusty Luna.’
“It’s an artform,” said Soller. “The biggest impact the show has made for me is the camaraderie as well as the boost of confidence. Everyone supports each other and we build each other up. I stepped out of my comfort zone doing this and I am loving it.”
When she is wearing her corset, Rock Springs resident Angel Ventura is ‘Angelica Quartz.’ Several friends and family members suggested she should audition for the inaugural burlesque show.
“It feels amazing to have my family’s support in this,” Ventura expressed. “As a transgender woman, living in Rock Springs, Wyoming, there's not much representation. I think it's great that we're being represented.”
She said, “I could be living on the streets or I could be in a worse situation like many girls my age are. I feel very privileged and it makes me so happy. I'm just so excited to be a part of it. We have a great little family.”
Ventura hopes the show will encourage others to “come out of their shell.”
“I hope they can realize that anyone can be sexy, no matter what their shape, size, color or background is. Just dance. Have fun!”
Ventura also pointed out that being a part of Upstage Theater Company has been a positive outlet for the entire group.
“I can see that in everyone’s faces,” she said. “None of this would be possible without Erika.”
Dejanae Westbrook, a Rock Springs resident, is a part-time nanny and an employee for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, but she has managed to make time to rehearse for the event in her schedule.
“Like most of us, I’ve never done anything like this before,” said Westbrook, known as ‘Coco’ on stage. “I’m scared of how my mom will react when she sees me shaking my booty! I think she’ll enjoy it, though. She has liked everything else I’ve been in.”
Westbrook explained that her mother has been a performer for many years and now she feels like she’s “passing the torch.”
Westbrook expressed the importance of self-love.
“If you don’t love yourself, how are you going to love yourself?” she asked. “Once you love yourself, you can see the beauty in other things and in other people.”
Rock Springs resident Andi Nations attended the show with her mother, Terri.
“I thought it was really good!” Nations expressed. “I liked how there were different body types and genders being represented. From what I've heard from a couple of friends in that group, I think it was definitely a big confidence boost for them. I also liked that Erica reminded the audience to be non-judgmental and that it was a safe space for everyone.”
Anyone interested in performing with Upstage Theater Company may send an email to upstagetheater307@gmail.com.