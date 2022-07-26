Snowman at New Studio
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center are gearing up for the second annual Snowman Stroll.

The project grew out of a discussion on ways locals and visitors can embrace winter more in our community. Last year, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint these snowmen using local inspiration. The original six snowmen will join six new ones this year. Last year's snowmen include:

