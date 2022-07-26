ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center are gearing up for the second annual Snowman Stroll.
The project grew out of a discussion on ways locals and visitors can embrace winter more in our community. Last year, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint these snowmen using local inspiration. The original six snowmen will join six new ones this year. Last year's snowmen include:
· "Winter in the Mountains," by Chrissy Pruett (sponsored by Castle Cleaning Company)
· "Melting Pot" by Hilary Huckfeldt (sponsored by Dominion Energy)
· "Boar's Tusk Snowman" by the Farson Eden High School Advanced Art Students (sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES)
· "Steampunk Snowman" by Suzanne Whitson (sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power)
· "Winter Peace" by Laura Grossnickle (sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County)
· "A Bee in Her Bonnet" by Shari Kumer (sponsored by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)
The URA is looking for local artists to paint the six new 48-inch tall snowmen to be added this year. Artists, from the acclaimed to the amateur, are encouraged to apply as well as painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists and other wildly creative individuals. There will be a $500 stipend for the artists. Applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street or online at downtownrs.com. The application deadline is August 31, 2022.
“We’re aiming to give the community something to look forward to during that time,” said Chad Banks, URA Manager.
The agency bought the snowmen from a woman-owned business in Illinois that specializes in the design and fabrication of fiberglass animal forms. The sculptures will be on display from early January through the end of February. The public will be invited to take the Snowman Stroll while enjoying services and products from their favorite small businesses. Family activities will go along with the Stroll to further engage the community in the project.
This program has been underwritten by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Wyoming Community Foundation and Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism. The URA is also looking for more sponsors. Interested sponsors may contact the office for more information.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.