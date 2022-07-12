EVANSVILLE -- Community members are invited to help by making a gift on WyoGives Day to one of the many hunger-relief organizations serving Wyoming to help end food insecurity such as Food Bank of Wyoming.
With inflation at a 40-year high and a sharp decrease in government emergency food assistance programs, Food Bank of Wyoming is addressing the increased demand for food by adapting its operations to offer the best service possible to its partners and communities.
“We are facing a number of new challenges and our food sourcing team is spending nearly three times what we spent before the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of Food Bank of Wyoming. “Additionally, federal programs we depend on are inconsistent due to supply chain challenges and food donations have decreased. All of this is taking place at the same time we have more people in Wyoming experiencing food insecurity. It’s hard to meet the increased demand with this current set of challenges, but we are adapting to show up for all Wyomingites.”
A large obstacle is reduced assistance from the USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a free emergency food assistance program that makes up 23% of the food assistance distributed across Wyoming. The Food Bank is the only TEFAP recipient in the state of Wyoming. Once the Food Bank receives state allocations of TEFAP, they are provided to 35 participating Hunger Relief Partners to distribute to the community.
“One of the Food Bank of Wyoming’s biggest challenges is a 52% decrease in TEFAP – we have not received any TEFAP food since May. This has greatly impacted our ability to distribute food to Hunger Relief Partners and is intensified by a decrease in donated food,” said Bailey.
Additional challenges include shifts in manufacturing practices that have dramatically reduced the variety of donated foods the organization is able to procure and distribute; a dramatic increase in the cost for basic goods like canned fruit, spaghetti, vegetable oil, and meat of all types; and an increase in freight costs — some months as high as 60% — which has raised the overall cost for transporting donated and purchased products to distribution centers and partners.
In addition to facing increased expenses, Food Bank of Wyoming’s food sourcing team is adapting to these times by growing the food sourcing department to better serve its network of partners, picking up and delivering donations as soon as they become available, working with food banks across the country to leverage overstocked items, proactively buying larger quantities to account for shortages or delivery delays, and providing fresh produce and donated food at no cost to Hunger Relief Partners.
Food Bank of Wyoming continues to persevere with community support and is distributing purchased and donated food as normal to all Hunger Relief Partners. “Community members can help by making a gift this @WyoGives Day (July 13, 2022) to one of the many hunger-relief organizations serving Wyoming to help us end hunger – together. Because wherever hunger rises, so can we,” said Bailey.