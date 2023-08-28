The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting individuals who are passionate about spreading holiday joy and creating unforgettable memories to join their inaugural Downtown Holiday Planning Committee meetings.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The festive season is just around the corner, and Downtown Rock Springs is gearing up to create a truly magical experience for all, according to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). Calling upon the community's merry souls and enthusiastic hearts, they are thrilled to announce the formation of the Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Planning Committee. This is the chance for local residents "to be a part of something truly special and contribute to lighting up the season for all to enjoy," stated the URA's press release.
The organization is inviting individuals who are passionate about spreading holiday joy and creating unforgettable memories to join their inaugural planning meetings. These meetings will serve as the platform for brainstorming and weaving together a tapestry of merry ideas that will transform Downtown Rock Springs into a holiday wonderland.
Meeting Details:
· Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
· Time Options: 9 a.m. or 5 p.m.
· Location: Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, located at 603 S. Main Street.
This initial gathering will be an opportunity for all prospective committee members to share their creative thoughts, innovative concepts and boundless enthusiasm. The collaborative efforts of the committee will lay the foundation for an enchanting holiday season that will resonate with residents and visitors alike.
The Rock Springs URA noted that schedules can be busy, but said, "Fear not if you can't make it to the first meeting." Volunteers may express their interest in being a part of the committee by sending an email to info@downtownrs.com; this will keep everyone in the loop for their subsequent planning sessions, ensuring that their voice is still heard in shaping the holiday festivities.
Be it arranging captivating performances, or curating heartwarming activities, the Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Planning Committee is the conduit through everyone's imagination that will shape reality.
"Join us and make this holiday season truly unforgettable," the press release urged. "Let's come together, plan together, and create holiday memories together. Downtown Rock Springs is waiting for your spark of creativity."
About Downtown Rock Springs
Downtown Rock Springs is the vibrant heart of Rock Springs, Wyoming, boasting a rich history and diverse culture. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency was established as a community-driven initiative to revitalize Downtown Rock Springs. The group aims to support local businesses, preserve historic architecture, enhance public spaces, and promote tourism. Through partnerships and community involvement, they are working together to create a thriving, dynamic urban center for residents and visitors alike.
