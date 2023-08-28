World

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting individuals who are passionate about spreading holiday joy and creating unforgettable memories to join their inaugural Downtown Holiday Planning Committee meetings.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The festive season is just around the corner, and Downtown Rock Springs is gearing up to create a truly magical experience for all, according to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). Calling upon the community's merry souls and enthusiastic hearts, they are thrilled to announce the formation of the Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Planning Committee. This is the chance for local residents "to be a part of something truly special and contribute to lighting up the season for all to enjoy," stated the URA's press release.

The organization is inviting individuals who are passionate about spreading holiday joy and creating unforgettable memories to join their inaugural planning meetings. These meetings will serve as the platform for brainstorming and weaving together a tapestry of merry ideas that will transform Downtown Rock Springs into a holiday wonderland.

