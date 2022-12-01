shopping at Escape

Shoppers filled an independently-owed shop in downtown Rock Springs on Plaid Friday, which was held on Nov. 25, to remind residents to keep supporting small businesses. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season.

Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops. Downtown merchants will also be getting into the spirit by decorating their own windows with their favorite Christmas stories.

