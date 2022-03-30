ROCK SPRINGS – Drag for a Cause will host Thank You for Being a Friend and Ally fundraiser Saturday, April 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Extreme Music Bingo begins at 7 p.m.
The first bingo card for each music genre is $10. Additional cards are $5 each or five for $20.
Extreme music bingo provided by Turn Up the Volume.
Winners will receive gifts from local merchants. No cash prizes will be given.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit activity funds for local senior centers in Rock Springs and Green River.
A cash bar will be on site and attendees can participate in a 50/50 raffle.
Rock Springs resident Kenneth McCormack has been a Drag for a Cause board member since September 2021.
“I look forward to performing in a more traditional drag setting for the first time!” McCormack shared. “I've performed in drag on stage in plays and musicals many times since I was 16, but this is my first time performing this way.”
According to McCormack, their theme is The Golden Girls, in lieu of the loss of Betty White, the last Golden Girl.
“It just felt right to commemorate her,” they expressed. “The senior centers felt like a natural choice in regards to that.
“The Golden Girls - and particularly Betty White - did so much for the LGBTQ+ community. They created exposure and vocalized support when no one else would.”
McCormack said that their “biggest hope is to have an incredible turnout and that everyone attending has a blast.”
“That's what it's about. For us queens to help you escape the world for a little bit and have a little fun.”
According to their website, Drag for a Cause is a non-profit organization that envisions a society where all LGBTQ+ individuals are respected, valued, supported, empowered, celebrated and affirmed. They believe in promoting and celebrating a culture of diversity, inclusivity, equality and empowerment for all individuals and groups.