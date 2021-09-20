...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 27 to 31, with 21 to 26 in the far west
valleys and basins.
* WHERE...Most lower elevation locations in Fremont, Sweetwater,
Sublette, and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN...Late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Lincoln counties where a hard
freeze across a wide area is possible. In Fremont and Sublette
counties, locations near rivers and creeks will be coldest with
possible overnight lows around 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
&&
Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause for fatal crash
GOSHEN COUNTY -- On Sept. 18, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 112 on US 85 north of Lingle, Wyo. At 4:14 a.m. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the one-vehicle rollover.
A 2018 GMC Sierra was headed north on US 85. The driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left and exited the roadway's east side. The driver steered the truck to the left before the vehicle began to overturn.
The driver of the GMC has been identified as 18-year-old Upton, WY resident Caleb M. Brenner. Brenner was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 84th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 95 in 2020, 117 in 2019 and 81 in 2018 to date.