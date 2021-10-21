ROCK SPRINGS – Dunham’s Sports is excited to announce the grand opening of its Rock Springs store on Friday, Oct, 29.
Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Rock Springs and the surrounding communities to our grand opening weekend. The new store, located at 2445 Foothill Blvd., will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday, Oct. 29, will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card with one being worth $100. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports t-shirt. And the first 50 people to make a purchase on Sunday, Oct. 31, will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
The opening of the Rock Springs store is the first Dunham’s Sports in the state of Wyoming.
Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating over 240 stores in 23 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.
The new store will offer expanded footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area, and a broad selection of fitness equipment. In addition, Dunham’s Sports will offer an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, Go-Carts and Mini-Bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more.
The store will feature big name brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, Levi’s and many more.
Dunham’s Sports is focused on delivering the name brands customers are looking for across its full assortment, while delivering great value: both tie directly into Dunham’s Sports motto “Big Names . . . Low Prices.”
We encourage people to Get in the Game at Dunham’s Sports, where its big names bring people in and our low prices bring people back!
Visit dunhamssports.com to find out more about the great brands and value Dunham’s Sports has to offer.