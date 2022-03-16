ROCK SPRINGS -- The Fraternal Order of Eagles is a wide-world non-profit organization that promotes peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.
The organization has made several accomplishments. They founded Mother’s Day, they were the driving force behind social security and fought job discrimination against individuals over 40 years old.
President Theodore Roosevelt was an Eagles member as well as comedian Bob Hope and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.
The Eagles Aerie 151 of Rock Springs was established 121 years ago, according to Joni Smith, worthy president.
New officers and trustees have been chosen for the Rock Springs location.
“They’ve stepped up and are giving their all in an effort to rebuild and reorganize to preserve the good standards of our Fraternal Order of Eagles,” said Smith.
The Rock Springs location was temporarily closed recently.
“It became apparent there was a need for a change and reorganization,” Smith revealed. “With that being said, we are moving forward with positive attitudes.”
She pointed out that their present goal is to gain back past members and to increase new membership.
“We are a non-profit organization and would like to get back to giving to our community and the several charitable organizations to which we donate,” she said. “We are only able to accomplish this by our fundraising efforts and members who are willing to help out.
“We stand by ‘People helping People’.”
According to Smith, the organization will be able to do more and give back if family or friends of members become Eagles.
“It’s a good organization,” Smith expressed. “We enjoy what we do for the community.”
She added, “We hope to make the Eagles stronger by working together.”
Those interested in becoming an Eagle may call (307)382-9965.