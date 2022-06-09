Chicago native Eddie Turner, who plays a blend of rock, blues and R&B, will be the headliner for this year's Blues n' Brews. The event takes place at Bunning Park on Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Due to a family emergency, the headliner for the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews has changed. The festival will now feature Chicago native Eddie Tuner on June 18th, 5 pm to 7 pm in Bunning Park.
Born in Cuba and raised in Chicago, IL, Eddie Turner got the musical bug when he was 12 and started to join rock and blues bands almost instantly. He would get his education by sneaking into the local clubs or hanging out in the alleys to hear the greats like Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Smith, and Chicago.
A diverse blend of rock, voodoo blues, and R&B peppered with African rhythms, Turner’s music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul. Vintage guitar quoted his album Rise as “personal super-modern music with verve and drive.” Guitar Player Magazine praised Eddie – “Turner’s otherworldly, atmospheric guitar style colors the inventive disc, offering a modern take on a classic genre.”
Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price - $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50, which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Tickets are available online in advance of this year’s event to save festival goers time and money: https://www.downtownrs.com/sweetwater-blues-n-brews/
This year’s dynamic line-up is as follows:
· 2:00 pm - Shandryn Trumble
· 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm - WY5
· 5 pm to 7 pm – Eddie Turner (headliner)
All Blues n’ Brews proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by First Western Trust with support from The Community Fine Arts Center and Simplot. Additional sponsors include the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, All West Communications, Brokerage Southwest, Genesis Alkali, Pickin’ Palace, Red Desert Ice, Sisecam, the Sweetwater Complex, Western Wyoming Beverages, and Crown Royal.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.