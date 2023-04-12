ROCK SPRINGS – A retired educator, who is currently a substitute music instructor for Rock Springs Junior High and Rock Springs High School, stated that the music program is in “a crisis” during their regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
According to Leesa Kuhlmann, interviews were conducted recently for the position of choir director. Currently, this is a shared position between the junior high and the high school.
Kuhlmann said, “It was combined when I retired in the spring of 2021, due to budget issues. We are the only 4A school in the state that has this combined position.”
Kuhlmann mentioned that two of the candidates “really stood out,” one with strong junior high skills and one with strong high school skills.”
“This would have been the perfect time to split this position,” she said. “We have the manpower; we even had a third candidate that could have filled the position left open by someone in the district moving up to the junior high from an elementary position.”
Kuhlmann said that the principals asked the district’s administration if they could split the position, but they were denied because according to the administration, “there just aren't the numbers to justify the positions.”
“I am incensed!” Kuhlmann expressed.
She noted that the numbers aren’t there because the class no longer exists.
Based on her own experience, when Kuhlmann retired, she had five choirs and a guitar class. Eventually, the position was cut to just three choirs.
“One of the choirs, this year, has over 50 members in a classroom that cannot hold many more students,” she pointed out. “The numbers could easily be rectified with the offering of the classes.”
She added, “Ironically, one of the high school administrators went to Mr. (Brian) Redmond and asked if the new choir teacher could teach another guitar class because the numbers were up in that area. At the junior high, Mrs. Wilson had two choirs, guitar classes and music history. The position was cut to two choirs and two guitar classes.”
Kuhlmann said that these classes could easily have been rectified, as well.
“We always need more electives at both schools, places to put students to alleviate holes in their schedules,” she noted. “Music appreciation has been offered at the high school in the past and is a great class for students interested in music but not wanting to perform.”
Kuhlmann said that during the 2021-2022 school year, Wilson was subjected to combining two choirs and having to teach two choirs in the same period.
“She didn't have time to give the gifted students the same opportunities they had in previous years, like participation in jazz festivals and other auditioned choirs.”
Kuhlmann expressed the importance of having all-male choirs at the junior high and high school.
“This year, all boys who could carry a tune were put in the Mixed Elite Choir and the others were put in the Woman's Modern Choir, renaming it Modern Choir,” she described. “I had a men's choir where the boys could find their voices without having to perform in front of the girls. This helped them.”
Kuhlmann pointed out that boys' choir could be beneficial at the junior high.
“Almost all the boys that started at that building have continued throughout their high school years,” she shared. “These are just a few of the classes that could be added to build back the program.”
Kuhlmann also announced that “the band program is also in crisis.”
Joann Stevens, Rock Springs Junior High School band director will be retiring in May. Her daughter, Alicia Stevens will become the new band director at the junior high.
Kuhlmann also stated that Redmond, Rock Springs High School band director, has accepted a new position at Laramie High School.
“He (Redmond) has tried to advocate for what is best for students, but his words have been ignored or shot down,” Kuhlmann revealed. “I don't blame him for leaving, but it puts our new hires in an awkward position of having no one in the district that is staying at the secondary level.”
According to Kuhlmann, if the choir position was split, it would lessen the stress on their new hire, especially now that he must rely on people outside of the district to help him out.
“Both directors could devote more time to recruiting students for the classes that would be offered to fill out their schedules,” she said.
A three-minute limit was implemented for speakers during public comment.
Chairwoman Carol Jelaco informed Kuhlmann that she has run out of time to speak, but Kuhlmann insisted on continuing.
“I know that, as a board, you feel you have no say in the district hiring process, but I implore you to save our music program!”
Supporters in the audience applauded Kuhlmann as she left the podium.
Jelaco told Kuhlmann and the attendees that the board will “look into it.”
Kuhlmann told Rocket-Miner, “I know the numbers are there. I had five choirs two years ago.”
Kuhlmann explained that she is a long-term substitute for Wilson since she had twins recently and does not plan to return.
“I was there when these candidates were interviewed,” she said. “They were excellent.”
Now, she said, the administration does not want to split the positions and expects the new choir instructor to handle more than previous instructors.
“They’re setting him up for burn-out if they do that,” she said.
Kuhlmann said that before Jelaco cut her off, she was going to remind the board that administrators work for the board, “not the other way around.”
“If they see something that’s an injustice to the students, they have the obligation to the district and the community to make sure those decisions are reversed,” she expressed.
Kuhlmann hopes the district will hire the candidate to teach at the junior high and place Soren Engstrom at the high school only. She said that it will give him time to learn the job.
“He can also implement a boys’ choir. That’s really important for them to learn without the pressure of having to perform with the girls.
She said that she wasn’t surprised that many teachers didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting because “they’re not being heard.”
“Why should we spend two hours of our time here just to be cut off?”