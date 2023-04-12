Leesa

Rock Springs resident Leesa Kuhlmann is a retired music educator, but has been substituting at Rock Springs Junior High and Rock Springs High School recently. She implored Sweetwater County School District Number 1 board members to consider splitting up the choir director position between two candidates to prevent burn-out and to 'save the music program.'  

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – A retired educator, who is currently a substitute music instructor for Rock Springs Junior High and Rock Springs High School, stated that the music program is in “a crisis” during their regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

According to Leesa Kuhlmann, interviews were conducted recently for the position of choir director. Currently, this is a shared position between the junior high and the high school.

