ROCK SPRINGS -- Epsilon chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s educator's organization, met on Saturday, March 4, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Vice President Kari Lowinske brought the meeting to order and Susan Magnuson read the thought for the day extolling the virtues of spring, despite the snowy weather.
Bethany Gilson Casey of Legacy Law presented the program. Casey provided information on estate planning. She included information on Wyoming state laws, end of life planning and the differences between wills and revocable living trusts. Casey answered questions and provided contact information at the conclusion of her presentation.
The business portion of the meeting consisted of various committee reports and updates. Magnuson is continuing to collect books for the hospital activity packs and presented a bill for other items used in creating the packs for children who are either patients or visit the hospital.
Cheryl Notman reported that there are two applicants for the education scholarship Epsilon chapter awards. Notman and co-chair Amanda Buel will review the applications and present a recommendation at the next meeting.
Members also discussed the upcoming International Convention which will be held July 13-16 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 75th anniversary of the organization will be celebrated in part at the headquarters of the organization where tours of the headquarters will be available. Currently, three Epsilon members plan on attending the convention.
As the meeting concluded, members sang the Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa. Dena Lyon won the scholarship raffle basket. The next meeting will be held April 1st.
Additional members present included Mendi Maes, Marjane Telck, Joy Christain, Mandy Sewell, Cheri Howe, Alissa Ekdahl, and Janelle Parton.