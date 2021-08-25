...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Interested in serving the community during this year’s election season? The Sweetwater County Elections Office is need of election judges for the special election, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
According to Sweetwater County Election Clerk Destinee Morison, they need at least 200 election judges plus several alternates because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the community.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, the elections office has about 112 election judges.
If interested in being an election judge in November, call 307-872-3760.