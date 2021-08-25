Election

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Interested in serving the community during this year’s election season? The Sweetwater County Elections Office is need of election judges for the special election, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to Sweetwater County Election Clerk Destinee Morison, they need at least 200 election judges plus several alternates because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the community. 

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, the elections office has about 112 election judges.

If interested in being an election judge in November, call 307-872-3760.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus