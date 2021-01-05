Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting demonstrates his company's touch screen tablet that includes a paper audit trail at the second meeting of Secretary of State Brian Kemp's Secure, Accessible & Fair Elections Commission in Grovetown, Georgia, on Aug. 30, 2018. Coomer, driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures and outlets on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.