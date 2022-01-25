ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is partnering with Rock Springs Civic Center to host a family fun run/walk on Feb. 5th as part of the first annual Snowman Stroll. Registration will be at the URA office on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9:30 a.m. Individuals, families, strollers, and pets are all encouraged to participate.
The route will take participants around Downtown Rock Springs on a course that is approximately 1 mile long. Those wanting to complete the full 5k will do three laps, and racers who want a timed event will be asked to self-time.
The goal of the Snowman Stroll is to encourage residents to embrace our winter and enjoy activities out in the community. For more information on the 5k and other Snowman Stroll activities, please visit https://www.downtownrs.com/snowman-stroll/
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com