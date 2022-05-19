...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
&&
Rachelle Morris, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board chairwoman, shakes hands with one of the Expedition Academy graduates on Tuesday, May 17.
GREEN RIVER – This year, Expedition Academy High School Principal Ralph Obray couldn’t resist expressing how he felt about the Class of 2022.
“This class got under my skin but in a good way,” said Obray. “They also got in my heart.”
Before the ceremony began, a slideshow of the EA graduates as babies were presented to friends and family.
“I got to see the gleam in their eyes from their baby pictures and I get to see them as young adults shaking my hand as they receive their diplomas,” he shared. “It’s been a privilege to get to know them as individuals.
“Just like fingerprints, each student is unique from birth to adulthood.”
Graduate Emily Peak sang the national anthem.
Jayden Brock was the first speaker.
“This is the starting line to the rest of our lives,” said Brock. “Be kind, be yourself and don’t be afraid to try new things.”
Craig Barringer, superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, congratulated students with the board.
“Life gets hard and each step becomes a struggle but you all persevered to the finish line,” Barringer pointed out. “In the last two years, we faced the most unique challenges that we’ve faced in generations.”
He added, “These challenges have made you the most prepared graduates in decades.”
Graduates Aubrey Morrell, Ceyda Gundez and Zander Sell were featured speakers during the celebration.
Morrell said, “Things weren’t going well for me. It wasn’t until I got to EA when I realized I had to think about my future.”
“We’re proof that no matter who we are or where you come from, we can overcome anything.”
Sell expressed gratitude for “the tools and guidance” EA has given him to meet the challenges in his life.
“We’re going to leave everything we’ve ever known and we will enter a new world,” he said.
Gundez expressed the importance of having true friends in their lives during her speech.
“You don’t have to try to make memories. They happen on their own, especially with the right people,” Gundez mentioned. “I’m very grateful for the people I met.”
Class of 2022 from Expedition Academy High School include: