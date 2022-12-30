...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads
and periods of low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Weather Alert
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. Up to 3
inches of snow possible.
* WHERE...Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could impact travel at times. Allow
extra time to reach your destination, and allow extra room
between your car, and the car ahead of you.
GREEN RIVER -- According to the Green River Fire Department, at approximately midnight on Thursday, Dec. 29, GRFD, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald's in Green River.
Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home that had exploded with one occupant out front that had suffered multiple life-threatening injuries as a result of being inside the home during the explosion. The patient was quickly loaded into an ambulance by GRPD and Castle Rock Ambulance that was then transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs while GRFD battled the blaze left behind.
According to a GRFD spokesman at the time, the GRFD responded with 21 firefighters, two engines, and the tower engine to fight the fire.
Due to the extreme heat, fire fighters were only able to surround the home in a defensive style attack to get it under control and help protect the homes and restaurant close by. GRPD units were able to get the surrounding homes evacuated while the attack was under way.
Due to the circumstances of the fire, fire tactics took a lengthy amount of time. The crews battled the blaze for over two hours and were able to extinguish the blaze with little damage to any other structures. While investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire, it appeared that the home was heated with multiple propane style heaters.
The actual cause of the explosion is still under investigation; the current condition of the resident is also unknown at the time of this report, but the patient was life-flighted to a burn unit more suitable for the type of injuries that occurred. A GRFD spokesperson stated that the department would like to thank all agencies involved: Sweetwater Combined Communications, Wyoming State Troopers, Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and the first responders of Green River Fire Department.
Once the responders gave the all clear, all residents were able to return to their respective homes.