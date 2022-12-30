GREEN RIVER -- According to the Green River Fire Department, at approximately midnight on Thursday, Dec. 29, GRFD, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald's in Green River.

Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home that had exploded with one occupant out front that had suffered multiple life-threatening injuries as a result of being inside the home during the explosion. The patient was quickly loaded into an ambulance by GRPD and Castle Rock Ambulance that was then transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs while GRFD battled the blaze left behind.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus