Emily

Emily Debernardi, a student at Western Wyoming Community College, has been accepted as the Fall 2023 intern for the Broadway Theater. 

 Photo Courtesy of Toni Debernardi

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), the Broadway Theater, and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) are thrilled to announce Emily DeBernardi as the 2023 Fall/Winter Intern.

DeBernardi is a freshman this year at Western Wyoming Community College, majoring in Business Management. Her future goals are to become a tattoo artist, and specialize in large art installation pieces. Her involvement in theatre spans several years, working on shows at Rock Springs High School and with the Actors’ Mission and The Starling Company. A few of the productions on her resume include "The Rocky Horror Show", "The Little Shop of Horrors", "Rock of Ages", and "Mamma Mia!"

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus