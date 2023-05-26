trophy

Pictured is one of the trophies that will be awarded to a participant during the dog parade at the inaugural Rock Springs PrideFest in Bunning Park on Saturday, June 10. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- “No one in America should ever be afraid to walk down the street holding hands with the person they love.” - Barrack Obama, former president of the United States.

The inaugural Pride Fest is taking place on Saturday June 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Bunning Park.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus