ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department Dwane Pacheco has announced his impending retirement, closing the chapter on his lengthy career here in Sweetwater County.
Pacheco’s official last day on the job will be May 11. With a career dating all the way back to 1990, Pacheco has spent many years serving the community of Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs native spent his childhood exploring different parts of the area.
“As kids, we spent a lot of time playing in Bitter Creek. My mom would say ‘Don’t get your clothes dirty, we have somewhere to go!’ Sure enough, she’ll pull to pick us up in the car and we’d have mud on our clothes from having so much fun.”
Upon approaching his high school graduation, deciding to join the military
“I always knew that I wanted to join the military. Midway through my senior year of high school, my friend and I went to the MEPS center and we signed up delayed enlistment,” Pacheco said.
“On the 28th day of training, I was assigned to be a law enforcement specialist, which is the law enforcement side on an Air Force base,” Pacheco said. “So, that’s where I was introduced to law enforcement.”
Pacheco was in that role for four and a half years. During one those years, he was elected to work on a joint drug enforcement team with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
“I did that for a year and during that time, I was trained on DEA Basic Drug Investigator school and then went to an advanced school. I really cut my teeth on investigations during that time and really understanding how that investigative branch worked,” Pacheco said.
In hopes to secure the position of an OCI agent, Pacheco made the decision to re-enlist. During the waiting period, he was also applying for a police officer position in Gillette and Rock Springs; ending up securing a position at RSPD.
“I got the letter from Chief Matt Bider saying that they were offering me the and they ended up hiring me on Aug. 31, 1990.”
“I promoted in 1996 to Sergeant; at that time I was a detective.”
Pacheco said that a major highlight of his career came when he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy in 2000.
“It was a 10-week course that took place in Quantico, Virginia. It’s all executive-level law enforcement officers,” Pacheco said. “Its 1/2 of 1% that are selected to attend so I really felt honored to be a part of it.”
“I’ve always been a person that sticks with things so I stayed in the Air Force Reserve. I did my reserve time at the Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah,” Pacheco said. “After 9/11, I was deployed for a year at that base.”
Following his time at Hill Air Force Base, Pacheco returned to the RSPD. He retired from the reserves in 2007.
“Once I returned, I was rotated out of Detective Sergeant back to the street as a Patrol Sergeant.”
Pacheco was then promoted to Commander in 2006.
“I took over the services division and did operations, as well. Then, in 2014, I was appointed Police Chief by then Mayor Demshar.”
Over Pacheco’s extensive career, he has been involved with many programs and organizations looking to better the lives of local residents.
“When you’re in patrol, you can’t really take a step back and see everything because you’re just in the midst of it. When I became a mid-level manager, I felt like there was more that I could do,’ Pacheco said.
Pacheco started his volunteering with the United Way.
He spent time on the appropriations committee and then spent time serving on the executive board. He then worked is way up to being vice president and eventually, president.
“We had a $2 million campaign back then. We actually brought the Boys and Girls Club that we identified as part of our ‘community needs.’ So we brought that from Carbon County,” Pacheco said.
“It’s really fulfilling to be able to be a part of those things on the basic side and watching them grow to where they’re at now. I’ve always felt like it’s important to give back to your community.”
Following his involvement with the Prevention Advisory Council, Pacheco made the decision to remain involved with Treatment Court.
“I realized that we can’t arrest our way out of the drug and alcohol problem that we have. If you take away the drugs and alcohol, 60% of our violent crimes involve alcohol and drugs,” Pacheco said.
“What we know is that if you can control those two things, your violent crimes are going to go down proportionally, too.”
“I’m a police officer, a department head and person that wants to make a difference. That’s really what has been my focus in this office,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco said that since he has held this position, a weekly “Good Things” newsletter.
“I call it ‘Good Things’ because our officers deal with 10% of the population 90% of the time so they can become cynical and it can become heavy for them. So, we want to remind them that they are making a difference.
“We’ve been sending it out for the past 2 1/2 years as a communication tool, but also as a way to show them the positive things that are happening.”
Pacheco’s volunteer work has also extended into various local, national and even international events that he has taken part in.
In 2019, Pacheco represented the state of Wyoming at the 2019 Special Olympics that were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser by law enforcement for the Special Olympics in the country. It started in the early 80s and has been picked up by law enforcement nationally and worldwide.”
Pacheco has also participated in the local Jackalope Jump that supports Special Olympics Wyoming for numerous years.
Other commissions and committees that Pacheco has been appointed to include the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving, Wyoming Gaming Commission and the Public Safety Communications Commission.
“The takeaways have been just what we’ve been able to accomplish on the community side. Over the past eight years, succession planning-wise, we’ve accomplished a lot.”
Pacheco said that he has certain plans for how he will spend his retirement.
“I’m going to continue my public service to the community.”