ROCK SPRINGS -- This year’s fall art festival in Rock Springs promises to be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, there will also be a flag ceremony honoring those who were lost and who served twenty years ago when our country experienced the terrorist attacks on our home soil.
Started three years ago, Rock Springs Main Street/URA organized the first “ARTember” event along with the Community Fine Arts Center. The daylong event includes artists’ booths, classes, children’s activities, and live music for an art festival highlighting local talent on South Main Street.
This year, the art festival will be held in Bunning Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entertainment Schedule:
- 10 a.m. – Yoga with Salina Zanetti
- 11 a.m. – Stacee Corbett from SylverWood Flute Studio
- 12 noon – Affirmation (Richard Gilewitz and Tim May)
- 1 p.m. – Stacee Corbett from SylverWood flute studio
- 2 p.m. - American Legion Flag Presentation and National Anthem
- 2:10 p.m. – Dittman and Davis
- 3 p.m. – Affirmation (Richard Gilewitz and Tim May)
Both organizations are thrilled to welcome traveling performers, Richard Gilewitz and Tim May, also known as Affirmation as headliners for the event.
Richard Gilewitz is known as a finger-style wizard and raconteur. Richard creates lively journeys topped with laughter and sparkles of mood mastery and wonderment with his use of banjo style picking patterns, classical arpeggios, tapping and harmonics, along with his rhythm's and percussive touch. This tireless performer traveled to Australia three times in 2018 in addition to New Zealand, Tasmania, Germany, and Austria. He continues to challenge himself as a solo player and as a result of this effort, has released a new 8-song recording with Tim May called "Sharky."
Tim May, a Nashville native, has been showing off his flat-picking skills since the age of 11. He also plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
In 1989, Tim founded Crucial Smith, a progressive acoustic bluegrass band. They've had three well-received albums and performed regularly at high-profile festivals including Telluride, The Walnut Valley Festival and Winterhawk.
He has toured with Patty Loveless and the John Cowan Band. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2006/2007. He was also the solo guitarist for I'll Fly Away, nominated for the 2006 Country Instrumental of the Year Grammy Award. He performs regularly with his wife, fiddler, Gretchen Priest and their band, Plaidgrass and is a respectable teacher and clinician.
The featured entertainment at ARTember is sponsored by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services. (BOCES).
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.