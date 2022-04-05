ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization for women educators, met in April for its regularly scheduled meeting at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.
Hostesses Dena Lyon and Janelle Parton had decorated the tables with Easter eggs and candies. The decorations played into the activity for the day. Members brought mason jars and Easter candy. Each member then filled her jar with the assorted candy as a take-home treat.
Chaplain Barb Twomey opened the meeting with an acrostic poem entitled, “Hello April.”
Various committee reports commenced, many of them concerning the end of the biennium for current chapter officers and the upcoming state convention. Bylaws chairman Janelle Parton shared two proposals under consideration for the state convention concerning money used to finance the state scholarship awarded to a worthy student attending the University of Wyoming. Members also selected two at-large delegates, in addition to the automatic delegates who are either current state officers or past presidents, who will be able to vote on items at state. Additional delegates will be selected next month prior to the convention which is slated for May 13-15 in Cheyenne Wyoming. At that time, Epsilon member Joy Christain will be installed as the new state president.
In addition to the plans for the state convention, Epsilon Chapter Nominating Chairman Alissa Ekdahl reviewed the officers and committee chairmen still needed for the upcoming biennium. Members present signed up for the various positions and next month, the slate should be completed.
Plans were finalized for a garage sale which will be held in May. Money raised will be used in a variety of ways, including helping to offset costs for members who will be travelling to Hawaii to attend the Northwest-Southwest Regional Conference which will be held May 31- June 3. Members from 13 states and Australia will meet to attend various training sessions and conduct business meetings along with fraternal gatherings.
Next month, Epsilon chapter will hold its final meeting of the year. Members will meet at the Hitching Post in Green River where new officers for the 2022-24 biennium will be installed.
Following the May meeting, members will adjourn to Riverside Nursery for their program which will involve leaning about planting for success in our climate.
As the meeting concluded, Marguerite Russold won the raffle for a spring break basket including items for self-pampering.
Additional members present included Amanda Buel, Terri Hueckstaedt, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Mendi Maes, Susan Magnuson, Alysia McGaha, Cheryl Notman, Mandy Sewell, Marjane Telck, and Brie Westbrook.