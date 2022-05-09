ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa, met for the final meeting of the year on May 7th at The Hitching Post in Green River.
Hostesses Barb Twomey and Alissa Ekdahl had decorated the tables with viola plants. At the end of the meeting, members took a viola with them to plant. Member Mariah Roth introduced her mother, Teresa Castro, who was visiting from out of town and attended the breakfast meeting as a guest.
Chaplain Barb Twomey opened the meeting with a story about Mother’s Day.
With Epsilon Chapter concluding its regularly scheduled meetings before the summer break, the business meeting ensued with various committees presenting information from the past biennium.
Mendi Maes collected the last donations for the World Understanding Project. Money collected from Epsilon will be sent to International Headquarters, where the goal is to raise fifty thousand dollars to finance Project C.H.E.A.R. The money raised during the past biennium by over one thousand chapters will be used to fund dormitories, classrooms, a library/media center, and a kitchen to help empower disadvantaged children and youth in Babati, Tanzania.
The Ways and Means committee provided an update on a garage sale that is planned for May 20th and 21st. Items donated by Epsilon Chapter members will be sold to generate funds for the chapter during the next biennium.
Members discussed plans to attend the Wyoming Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention May 13-15 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. At this time, Epsilon member Joy Christain will be installed as the Wyoming State President for the 2022-24 biennium. In addition, Epsilon member Janelle Parton will be installed as the state treasurer. Epsilon members will also serve as state committee chairs including Sysser Duncan who will serve as the State Altruistic Chair, Cheryl Notman who will serve as the Excellence in Education Chair, and Barb Twomey who will design and maintain the state website.
As the business meeting concluded, Susan Magnuson won the raffle basket. The basket included items for making smore’s along with camping themed items good for outdoor use as well. The proceeds from the raffle will be used to finance the chapter scholarship. This year’s recipient will be announced at a later date.
Following the business meeting, two ceremonies were conducted. The first ceremony was an initiation ceremony for newest member Tracy Maldonado. Maldonado received her badge along with Marlene Kramer and Terri Hueckstaedt, who had been initiated at a previous meeting.
The second ceremony was the installation of new officers for the 2022-24 biennium. New officers for Epsilon chapter are Marguerite Russold, president; Kari Lowinske, Vice-president; Brie Westbrook, Treasurer; Barb Twomey, Chaplain; Dena Lyon, Secretary; along with Cheryl Notman and Amanda Buel, co-Historians. The ceremony used for the installation described how each officer’s duty is symbolized by a different color of rose and the way the colors, and personalities of the officers, complement each other.
The meeting concluded with members singing “The Lamp of ADK.” Members then had the opportunity to travel to Riverside Nursery, where members could either purchase containers or bring their own containers to fill with plants of their choice. Tables had been set up along with containers of soil, and members worked to create planters of various sizes and styles to suit their preferences.
Additional members present included Candace Foster, Edna Larsen, and Dena Lyon.