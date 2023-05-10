The local Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization of retired educators, took a tour of Simply Sunshine nursery in Rock Springs. From left to right are Alisha May, Alissa Ekdahl, Dena Lyon, and Edna Larsen.
Photo Courtesy of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa
ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization comprised of women educators met at the home of member Mandy Sewell to conduct their final regularly scheduled business meeting of the year. Hostesses Alissa Ekdahl and Mendi Maes joined Sewell in preparing homemade biscuits and gravy for members in attendance.
President Marguerite Russold called the business meeting to order. Sewell read the thought for the day entitled “Rocks, Pebbles, Sand.” The business meeting commenced as various committee chairmen gave reports for the month. Fraternity Education chairman Alissa Ekdahl brought an activity for members consisting of a special version of the song “Sweet Violets.” Susan Magnuson discussed the history and use of the violet in the organization.
Members discussed several altruistic endeavors that will be completed in the next months. A gift card will be sent to the regional International Teacher Education student currently attending graduate school at the University of Washington. Donations brought by members of Epsilon for the Red Desert Humane Society will also be delivered.
Three members of Epsilon Chapter will attend the International Convention in Kansas City, Missouri this summer. Joy Christain, Susan Magnuson, and Dena Lyon will be among 11 members from Wyoming attending the convention. Kansas City is home of the headquarters for the international headquarters and attendees will be able to tour the facility.
Christain also is planning a summer social at her home to coincide with The Longest Day. One of the International altruistic projects that members support is the Alzheimer’s Association. Members across the United States plan various events and fundraisers on or around June 20 in support of this endeavor.
Following the business meeting, the scholarship basket, filled with various summer items, was won by Cherri Howe. The proceeds from the basket raffle help finance the scholarship given to students continuing their pursuits to become educators.
After the meeting adjourned members then travelled to Simply Sunshine Nursery where Alisha May, who works at the nursery, conducted a tour for members.
Other members present included Kari Lowinske, Amanda Buel, Janelle Parton, Edna Larsen, and Tracy Maldonado.