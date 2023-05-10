Nursery trip

The local Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization of retired educators, took a tour of Simply Sunshine nursery in Rock Springs. From left to right are Alisha May, Alissa Ekdahl, Dena Lyon, and Edna Larsen.

 Photo Courtesy of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa

ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization comprised of women educators met at the home of member Mandy Sewell to conduct their final regularly scheduled business meeting of the year. Hostesses Alissa Ekdahl and Mendi Maes joined Sewell in preparing homemade biscuits and gravy for members in attendance.

President Marguerite Russold called the business meeting to order. Sewell read the thought for the day entitled “Rocks, Pebbles, Sand.” The business meeting commenced as various committee chairmen gave reports for the month. Fraternity Education chairman Alissa Ekdahl brought an activity for members consisting of a special version of the song “Sweet Violets.” Susan Magnuson discussed the history and use of the violet in the organization.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus