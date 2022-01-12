ROCK SPRINGS -- Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization for women’s educators, met on January 8th at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Member Susan Magnuson introduced Lena Warren, the Community Outreach Director for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County who presented the day’s program. Epsilon chapter has donated activity packs for children to the hospital for numerous years. The activity packs always contain age appropriate books along with puzzle packets promoting education and reading to children who either visit the hospital or are patients there.
Warren thanked the members for their support and updated members concerning the various programs available to the community. Warren provided literature to members detailing the Sweetwater Walk-in Clinic services, wellness screening times and costs, along with information regarding volunteer services at the hospital.
Epsilon chapter president, Marguerite Russold conducted the business meeting with various committee chairs and officers reporting.
For fraternity education, Susan Magnuson provided information on the International Teachers’ Education Program. Created in 1961, awards of ten thousand dollars to each of up to seven women pursuing advanced degrees in the United States are given to students residing in other countries. Most of these women are also Fulbright scholars who will impact education initiatives in their own countries upon their return.
This spring will mark the end of the current biennium for the chapter officers, and members began signing up for committees they will serve on for the next biennium. In addition, the Wyoming State Convention will be held in May, and Epsilon members made plans to attend the convention which will be held in Cheyenne.
Hostesses Cheryl Notman and Amanda Buel provided the scholarship basket. The basket is raffled off each month with proceeds going to finance a scholarship for a community member pursuing a degree in education. This month’s basket winner was Mariah Roth who received pampering items such as teas and chocolates along with a necklace and earring set created by Buel’s mother. The necklace and earrings contained crushed violet petals. Violets are the organization’s symbolic emblem.
Following the business meeting, Russold informed members that the next meeting will be Feb. 5. Members will meet at Coal Train Coffee in Rock Springs. Following the business meeting, the program will be held at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
Other members present included Alissa Ekdahl, Dena Lyon, Brie Westbrook, Sysser Duncan, Mandi Sewell, Joy Christain, Janelle Parton, and Paula Mahaffey.