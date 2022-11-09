Ekdahl

Fraternity Education Chairman Alissa Ekdahl conducts the program for the November meeting at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar. 

 Photo Courtesy of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa

ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ organization comprised of active and retired educators, met Friday, Nov.5, for their regularly scheduled meeting. President Marguerite Russold conducted the meeting which was held at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar. Various flavors of hot coffee selections mimosas and pastries were served. The hostesses for the meeting were Misty Walker, Paula Mahaffey and Russold.

Susan Magnuson read the thought for the day for Marlene Kramer. The selection, entitled “Gratitude,” reminded people to be thankful for what is around us in our everyday lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus