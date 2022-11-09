This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton
* WHAT...Areas of snow, briefly moderate. Total snowfall between 1
and 2 inches. Isolated areas could see up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Now through early evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads should be mainly wet, but could
become slushy during heavier snow.
Fraternity Education Chairman Alissa Ekdahl conducts the program for the November meeting at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
Photo Courtesy of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa
ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ organization comprised of active and retired educators, met Friday, Nov.5, for their regularly scheduled meeting. President Marguerite Russold conducted the meeting which was held at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar. Various flavors of hot coffee selections mimosas and pastries were served. The hostesses for the meeting were Misty Walker, Paula Mahaffey and Russold.
Susan Magnuson read the thought for the day for Marlene Kramer. The selection, entitled “Gratitude,” reminded people to be thankful for what is around us in our everyday lives.
Secretary Dena Lyon read the minutes from the October meeting to begin the business portion of the meeting. In addition, Lyon read a thank you note from Epsilon member Edna Larsen who was feted at the October meeting with an early birthday party.
Fraternity education chairman Alissa Ekdahl shared information about the organization at international and regional levels. Ekdahl also had members work in pairs to answer questions concerning the differences between international conventions and regional conferences.
Epsilon members will be working on monthly altruistic projects. For the month of November, members brought pantry items to donate to a local food pantry box. Next month, members can contribute to the state altruistic program that state president Joy Christain of Epsilon chapter has selected, which is the Giving Pack Program run by the Health Academy at Rock Springs High School.
Members discussed several new items of business pertaining to scholarship and altruism. Members will be helping one of the organization’s International Teacher Education students who is currently studying in the Northwest region by sending gift cards along with cards of encouragement. Members also voted to contribute funds for disaster relief aid to victims of the recent hurricane in Florida through an Alpha Delta Kappa relief site. Christain also informed members that two teachers from the Cheyenne chapter recently received classroom grants through Alpha Delta Kappa and encouraged Epsilon teachers to apply for the scholarships and grants available at this time and in the future.
The meeting concluded with several drawings for prizes. Ekdahl won the scholarship basket containing Thanksgiving and fall themed items. Money raised from the raffle tickets sold are used to finance a local scholarship for women pursuing their college degree in education. Additionally, Sysser Duncan and Christain won a drawing for gift cards from local businesses.
Members sang “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa” to close the meeting. The next meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., for a Christmas celebration.
Additional members present included Amanda Buel, Mariah Castro, Candace Foster, Cheri Howe, Terri Hueckstaedt, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Paula Mahaffey, Cheryl Notman, Janelle Parton and Brie Westbrook.