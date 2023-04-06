ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary teaching organization, met on Saturday, April 1, for their regularly scheduled meeting at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill. Hostesses Marlene Kramer, Terri Hueckstaedt and Janelle Parton had decorated the tables for spring including treat filled carrot-themed holders.
President Marguerite Russold conducted the business portion of the meeting. Chaplain Marlene Kramer read the thought for the day which detailed the believed origins of April Fool’s Day along with a message on the power of laughter and humor.
Fraternity Education Chairman Alissa Ekdahl provided a crossword puzzle using Alpha Delta Kappa terms and members worked in small groups to complete the puzzles while enjoying breakfast.
Various committee reports were presented along with updates on altruistic projects conducted in the past month.
Susan Magnuson reported that she and member Joy Christain took the funds donated by members and shopped for various items needed by residents at the local safe House. Members had also donated requested items such as notebooks, socks, various puzzles and games.
Scholarship chairman Cheryl Notman reported that there had been two applicants from Western Wyoming Community College for the Epsilon education scholarship. Members heard a presentation of the applicants’ requests and voted to fund both students as they continue their college careers in pursuit of education degrees. The candidates will be informed and presented at next month’s meeting.
Three members of Epsilon chapter plan on attending the International Convention which will be held July 13-16. State president Joy Christain, Susan Magnuson and Dena Lyon along with other Wyoming members from Casper and Cheyenne plan on attending the convention which will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, the headquarters of the international organization.
As the meeting concluded, Amanda Buel won the scholarship basket filled with spring and Easter items. Members ended the meeting by singing “The Lamp of ADK.” The next meeting is scheduled for May 6.
Additional members present included Brie Westbrook, Kari Lowinske, Mandy Sewell, Amanda Buel and guest Nadine Lovell.