Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary organization comprised of active and retired educators, met on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Dena Lyon for their first regularly scheduled meeting of the year. Lyon, along with Mendi Maes served as hostesses. Pictured standing left to right are Mendi Maes, Candace Foster, Dena Lyon, and Paula Mahaffey. Seated left to right are Janelle Parton, Edna Larsen, Alissa Ekdahl, Joy Christain, Marjane Telck, and Susan Magnuson.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary organization comprised of active and retired educators, met on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Dena Lyon for their first regularly scheduled meeting of the 2023-2024 school year. Lyon, along with Mendi Maes, served as hostesses for the month.
President Marguerite Russold began the business meeting by handing out updated information for the Epsilon program booklets, including meeting dates and hostess committees.
Chaplain Marlene Kramer sent the thought for the day with Susan Magnuson. Kramer had provided information to help recognize the signs of suicide to coincide with September being the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
Members Joy Christain, Magnuson, and Lyon shared information from the Alpha Delta Kappa International Convention they attended in Kansas City, Missouri this summer. One highlight of the convention was when Wyoming member Melanie Kelly was selected as the biennium’s International Excellence in Education recipient. Kelly, who is a member of Casper Gamma chapter teaches at Roosevelt High School in Casper, had been selected as Wyoming’s recipient along with the northwest region’s recipient earlier in the biennium. Kelly was then selected from a group of seven regional recipients for the prestigious award. Kelly is also Wyoming’s co-president elect and will take over the duties as co-president in June.
Members planned for this year’s altruistic endeavors including collecting warm weather clothing items for students in need. Members will also continue to support Sweetwater Memorial Hospital with activity bags for children. Additional international projects include supporting the Alzheimer’s Association in addition to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Christain, who is the current Wyoming State President, informed members that she will be conducting a fall training for all interested members in the state Saturday, Sept. 23. At that time, plans for the state convention as well as training for officers will take place.
Fraternity Education chairman Alissa Ekdahl had members refer to copies of the current Kappan magazine which members receive as she led them in a scavenger hunt activity to find answers to questions about the organization.
Marjane Telck won the raffle which was a bouquet of fall flowers. The raffle proceeds are used to finance a scholarship given to a female student pursuing her degree in education.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 11. Additional members present included Edna Larsen, Janelle Parton, Paula Mahaffey, and Candace Foster.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.