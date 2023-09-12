Epsilon ladies

Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary organization comprised of active and retired educators, met on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Dena Lyon for their first regularly scheduled meeting of the year. Lyon, along with Mendi Maes served as hostesses. Pictured standing left to right are Mendi Maes, Candace Foster, Dena Lyon, and Paula Mahaffey. Seated left to right are Janelle Parton, Edna Larsen, Alissa Ekdahl, Joy Christain, Marjane Telck, and Susan Magnuson.

 Photo Courtesy of Janelle Parton

ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary organization comprised of active and retired educators, met on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Dena Lyon for their first regularly scheduled meeting of the year. Lyon, along with Mendi Maes served as hostesses for the month.

President Marguerite Russold began the business meeting by handing out updated information for the Epsilon program booklets, including meeting dates and hostess committees.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus