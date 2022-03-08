...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Rock Springs and Green
River.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult in rural areas, including
along Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
From left to right are new members of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' organization, Misty Walker, Marlene Kramer, Cheri Howe and Terri Hueckstaedt.
ROCK SPRINGS --Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s organization comprised of educators, met March 5th, 2022 for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Sana Fe Southwest Grill. Hostesses Mendi Maes and Dena Lyon brought all the ingredients for members to make root beer floats.
Membership chairman Susan Magnuson helped conduct an initiation ceremony with the help of chapter president Marguerite Russold, chapter chaplain Barb Twomey, and Janelle Parton.
Cheri Howe, Terri Hueckstaedt, Marlene Kramer, and Misty Walker were welcomed to the chapter with yellow roses signifying joy and friendship. Members of Alpha Delta Kappa work at local, state, regional, and international levels to promote education and altruism in a variety of ways.
Following the initiation ceremony, members began the business meeting with various committees providing monthly updates.
Several items of business centered around the upcoming state convention which will be held in Cheyenne May 13-15. The Northwest Membership Consultant, Laura Oversvee, sent a message thanking members for their work this past biennium.
In May, new state officers and committee hairs will be elected and begin the new biennium. The new state president will be Epsilon Chapter member Joy Christain. Plans for attending the convention were discussed and the selection of delegates will be finalized at the next meeting.
In addition to the new slate of officers being selected for the state, Epsilon chapter will also be electing new officers and will have new committee chairmen selected. Alissa Ekdahl provided an update of needed officers. Voting will be held at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Janelle Parton won the scholarship raffle basket filled with an assortment spring themed gifts. The raffle ticket sales helps finance the scholarship awarded to a woman continuing her schooling in preparation to become an educator. Members ended the meeting by singing “The Lamp of ADK.”. The next meeting will be April 2nd.
Additional members present included Sysser Duncan, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Alysia McGaha, Cheryl Notman, Mariah Roth, and Brie Westbrook.