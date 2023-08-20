ROCK SPRINGS – Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) is inviting the public to attend the inaugural Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality) event.

Viva la Igualdad is a Hispanic heritage celebration that takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Bunning Hall, located at 603 S. Main St. in downtown Rock Springs, 12 – 4 p.m.

