ROCK SPRINGS – Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) is inviting the public to attend the inaugural Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality) event.
Viva la Igualdad is a Hispanic heritage celebration that takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Bunning Hall, located at 603 S. Main St. in downtown Rock Springs, 12 – 4 p.m.
Rosa Reyna-Pugh, community organizer in Sweetwater and Carbon County, said that ESPC wanted to create “an exciting community event where folks can grab some food, enjoy performances and learn about different organizations that are working within the community.”
She added, “Events like Viva La Igualdad can bring people together, fostering connections and building a stronger sense of community. By engaging both the Hispanic community and the wider population of Sweetwater County, we can strengthen bonds and create a more inclusive and welcoming environment.”
According to Reyna-Pugh, ESPC launched the Chair Project in 2022 with the goal of increasing civic engagement and voter education in Hispanic and Latino communities in Wyoming.
She explained that the The Chair Project aims to increase the representation of Hispanic and Latino community members in Sweetwater and Carbon counties and create a true Equality State.
“Wyoming’s population is about 10 percent Hispanic and Latino,” she noted. “According to the most recent census, Sweetwater and Carbon County have the largest percentage of Hispanic and Latino community members. Unfortunately, those populations have been disproportionately underrepresented throughout Wyoming in the legislature and community leadership positions.”
At this event, Reyna-Pugh hopes to see attendees connect with their neighbors and local organizations at their event.
“For Hispanic residents in our community, the event can provide a platform to preserve and share their cultural traditions with younger generations, ensuring that these traditions are not lost over time,” she shared.
ESPC have invited the following local talent to share their culture:
- Joaquin and Rosaura and their daughter, Maria Barrera is known as Familia Barrera. They are a family dancing group from Green River. Joaquin learned how to dance from his mother who was in a dance group and Rosaura studied traditional Mexican dances in Mexico City. Together, they taught their teenage daughter, Maria how to perform generational dances.
- Teenage brothers, Luis and Jacob Diaz will take the stage, as well. The Green River residents are originally from Mexico. They have danced for folklorico for over eight years.
- Raquel Rivera and Yamid Castro will be singing songs that people in the community grew up listening to. Rivera is originally from Chihuahua and Castro is from San Luis Potosi.
- Esther Rueda, who is also known as DJ La Guera, will be providing the background music in between performances.
As of press time, the following community organizations are scheduled to be on-site during the event:
- Rock Springs Police Department
- Sweetwater Travel and Tourism
- Western Wyoming Community College
- Wyoming State Parks
- University of Wyoming – Multicultural Affairs
- Sweetwater County Democratic Party
- Wyoming Equality
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Juntos
If anyone would like to be part of their event or next year's event, contact Rosa Reyna-Pugh at rosa@equalitystate.org.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters