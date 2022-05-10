ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Ava Erramouspe signed with St. Ambrose University for softball on Monday, May 9.
Erramouspe is looking forward to continuing to play the sport that she loves.
“It’s really exciting. It’s great to know that I'll still be able to play this sport after I move on from high school,” Erramouspe said. “It’s going to be really fun.”
For Erramouspe, attending a college where she could be near family was a plus when choosing to attend SAU, which is located in Davenport, Iowa.
“There’s a lot of different reasons why I chose this college, really. I like the area and I wanted to go somewhere new to me. Also, my siblings are there so that’s kind of a comforting thing.”
Erramouspe will be majoring in biology and is planning on having a career in the medical field.
After connecting via email with the SAU softball coach, Erramouspe was able to take a trip to visit the college.
“I was able to go down there for my brother’s swim meet and met the softball coach during that visit. I also got to meet a lot of the players and watch them practice. I just loved it. Then, I made my decision that it was the college for me.”
Softball has been a part of Erramouspe’s life for quite some time.
“I’ve been playing for a long time. I started in t-ball. When I was 10, they needed extra players for a traveling team so I decided to join,” Erramouspe said. “Ever since then, it’s just been my favorite thing to do.”
Erramouspe recounted some of her favorite things about being a part of the RSHS softball team.
“Some of my fondest memories come from this year. I think we really came together as a team and became closer friends. It’s been such a fun year.”
This month, Erramouspe and the rest of the RSHS softball team will be playing in the state tournament.
“I am so excited. I think that our team will be able to do well during the tournament and I’m looking forward to it.”
RSHS softball coach Annette Ice said that it’s exciting getting to see the players signing to play at the next level.
“It’s an amazing feeling to have an athlete signing for a college. We have a couple that are going to go on,” Ice said. “We’re only a second-year program so it’s amazing that the girls are still being able to make those connections and get to play at the next level. It’s fun to watch them grow.”
Ice also said that it positively impacts the school’s softball program when the students sign to play for a college.
“It’s wonderful. If kids know that they have a chance to play at the next level at any division, they’re more likely to come out and play for us. It will hopefully be great for us with recruiting in the future.”