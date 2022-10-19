ROCK SPRINGS – Tensions were high between the two Rock Springs mayoral candidates, Matt Jackman and Max Mickelson, during the candidate debate hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Both Jackman and Mickelson are currently members of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board.
Mickelson owns Able Hands, a business that provides person-directed habilitation services to individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities in both residential and outpatient settings.
Jackman owns Jackman Construction, a civil construction company located in Rock Springs.
Following the opening statements, Jackman was posed a question from Mickelson asking him to explain why the citizens of Rock Springs “can have any faith in a mayoral candidate who has repeatedly failed to hold themselves to an ethical standard by voting in Aug. 2022 to pay Jackman Construction over $140,000 and placing the public at risk by ignoring the vote made in July 2021 to dispose of contaminated and hazardous materials for personal interest, among others.”
Jackman said that he was investigated for ethics violations and found cleared. He said that the $140,000 payment is the payment for Jackman Construction for doing work for the school district.
“We had a contract; a government-signed contract that I was the low bid for. When we look at the city long term, I’m not going to change how I do business,” Jackman said. “I’m still going to compete for government contracts. That’s part of how it works.”
He also addressed the hazardous waste portion of Mickelson’s question.
“It came up. Hazardous waste was removed from the building. We had a contract to remove the asbestos. The asbestos was removed,” Jackman said. “I would caution Sweetwater No. 1, especially representatives, in stating what was contaminated or wasn’t. A further study was done after concerns were brought forward. It was proven that the building wasn’t contaminated.”
Mickelson then provided a rebuttal.
“The fact remains that the Wyoming Ethics and Disclosure Act reads that no trustee will vote on an official decision if a trustee has a material personal interest in the matter. As a business owner voting to pay Jackman Construction, that was a violation of those ethics,” Mickelson said.
Jackman said that he didn’t vote in favor “of anything.” He said that it was a part of the warrants in the treasurer’s report.
Mickelson provided another rebuttal.
“This particular instance, the action item was listed under an addendum. It was not included with the bulk checks. It is public record that you did vote in favor of that addendum,” Mickelson said. “That is just the fact.”
Jackman was then presented with a question posed by Mickelson. The question pointed out that Mickelson is on record for voting for the four-day work week that was what voters wanted and that he is opposed to it. The question asked, “Can we expect then that you’re going to bend with whatever way the wind is blowing, instead of using your own leadership and judgement?”
Mickelson said that he views the role of elected officials as representing their constituents.
“I was voted to a body of seven people that was tasked with making the best decision for the 6,000 people who are directly involved with that district,” Mickelson said. “They spoke very loudly we had over 1,000 responses saying that was what they wanted to do. So, despite my misgivings and in the absence of any concrete evidence-based reasoning not to, the only ethical choice that I could make was to support my constituents and vote with them.”
Following Mickelson’s response, Jackman said, “Unfortunately, the majority has not always been right. If you look back at history, the common will of the people may or may not be what’s best for the community.”
Both candidates were then asked if they agreed with the continuation of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project as well as what their thoughts are on pursuing phases of the First Security Bank building Project.
Jackman said that he agrees with continuing the Bitter Creek project.
“It is going to be a challenge. The city of Rock Springs has made mistakes in getting funding for that project and that project’s awarded by the state. Unfortunately, we may or may not be in line for future funding,” Jackman said. “The Bitter Creek project is crucial to helping economic development.
“There’s a huge economic quarter of Rock Springs that is stuck in the floodplain. I would love for that to be brought out of the floodplain. I’m going to pursue it and I’m going to work hard to try and make it happen.”
He then addressed the portion of the question concerning the First Security Bank building. Jackman said that there are a lot of challenges associated with it.
“The city needs to find and get the grant money; a single tenant that pays prevailing wages. Right now, it’s tough to find that tenant that wants to wait two years for that building to get established and to get installed,” Jackman said. “I think the bank building is crucial to downtown and it’s important to our economic development in the downtown area to get that core tenant that brings people there.”
Mickelson said that with the Bitter Creek project, he believes that it makes sense to move that area out of the floodplain.
“I’m less tenuous about whether or not we will be to secure funding from the state. If the funding’s there and you build those partnerships, then you can access it, especially when you can demonstrate the benefit that it would have for the economy,” Mickelson said.
When it comes to the First Security Bank building, Mickelson said that it is an excellent example of a potential resource to work with organizations like the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.
“We could really access businesses that maybe want to make that investment in order to be in this community and have access to all of our recreational opportunities and things for the quality of life for their employees.”
Jackman and Mickelson were also asked whether or not they support the specific purpose tax.
Mickelson said that he would like to see it passed and plans to vote in favor of it.
“My reasoning is that 10 years ago and 20 years ago, it was expensive to invest in those facilities. It’s not going to get cheaper. It’s not going to be painless at any point and the cost will continue to grow,” Mickelson said. “Having said that, I’ve also gotten gas and been to Smith’s and I know how shocking those prices are.
“I can understand people’s reluctance but we just have to ask whether we’re willing to pay that price now or 10 years from now or live without those facilities. Those have become our options.”
Jackman said that he also supports that tax and likes how it is written because it allows the supporters in the community to choose what they are supporting.
“I like the idea of having specific projects that make Rock Springs and the community better. The specific purpose tax does that.”
The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.