Tensions were high between the two Rock Springs mayoral candidates, Matt Jackman (right) and Max Mickelson (left), during the candidate debate hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – Tensions were high between the two Rock Springs mayoral candidates, Matt Jackman and Max Mickelson, during the candidate debate hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Both Jackman and Mickelson are currently members of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board.

