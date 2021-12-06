ROCK SPRINGS - Community members from Sweetwater County attended the annual YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming Thursday, Dec. 2. They made bids on fully decorated trees, holiday baskets, décor and more.
All proceeds benefit the YWCA of Sweetwater County and the community.
At the entrance, volunteers and staff from the bank handed out white carnations to women attending the event.
This year’s Festival of Trees was Director Kayla Manniko’s last event with YWCA.
She started her development role with her very first event being Festival of Trees.
“It is really bittersweet that I am able to end my journey with the same event, which also happens to be my favorite event!” Manniko exclaimed. “I am really just trying to ‘soak in’ every moment knowing that even when I attend the event next year, things will not be the same.
“It will be from a different perspective.”
After a decade with the YWCA, Manniko decided to pursue her interest in law enforcement. She will be on patrol as a sheriff's deputy for Sweetwater County.
“My hope is to continue to be involved in our community but now in a different role,” she explained. “Keeping our community safe is a priority of mine but I also want to be a role model for women and young girls.”
She already has her eye set on Run with the Badges, Shop with a Cop, and other community activities that she would like to be a part of as a deputy.
“I am excited about the challenges I will continue to face in this new role.”
Manniko is always excited about the annual Festival of Trees.
“The Holiday cheer that is spread during this night is unbelievable,” she shared. “The holiday drinks and deserts are just the icing on the cake but watching everyone laugh together, bid against each other for the good of our community and hug goodbye is the best part.
“It’s really humbling to stand back and observe.”
Manniko appreciates all donors in Sweetwater County.
“I would just like to say thank you!” she expressed. “It is so important that this event continue for YWCA as it helps pay for operation costs but also brings our community together.
“The hard work of the donors and the willingness to give from the bidders certainly does not go unnoticed.”
Before the live auction took place, YWCA Executive Director Melinda Baas expressed her gratitude for Manniko’s services and announced two winners.
307 Auto Plaza beat Whisler Chevrolet in the tree competition.
A high-tech Star Wars themed tree, "Merry Force Be with You" was voted People's Choice. The tree was created by Bianca Jorgensen and Becky Iwen.
“We’re big fans of Star Wars,” Jorgensen revealed. “We couldn’t resist doing this because we’re passionate about it.”
The tree was eventually sold for $750.
Marty’s Gastro Pub catered the event and Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern served beverages.
Sixteen stylish, sparkling, colorful trees were available for bidding during the event.
Rock Springs resident Melissa Garris won the Santa’s Workshop tree, decorated and donated by Rocky Mountain Power.
“I love it!” Garris gushed. “It’s my first time at Festival of Trees and I’m having fun.”
YWCA program director Taneesa Congdon said, “It’s exciting to watch the live auction whether you’re bidding or not.”