SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in our communities. Celebrate summer and mark these events on your calendar.

Saturday, June 25:

World Series of Team Roping, Sweetwater Events Complex, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Days, Evers Park, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.

Whisler Chevrolet 2022 Car Show, 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 26:

Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” matinee, Broadway Theater, Doors open at 1 p.m.

Monday, June 27:

TIPS/On-premise classes, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28:

Brown Bag concert featuring Michael Peterson, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29:

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book discussion, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., 5:30 p.m.

Concert in the Park featuring Max-Say-Shun, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 30:

Redbush, LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 1:

C&M Circus, Green River Rodeo Arena, Showtimes: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sport Mod Star Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 2:

Sport Mod Star-Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Monday, July 4:

Liberty Parade, Gateway Blvd,, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.

Tuesdaay, July 5:

Brown Bag Concert featuring Rupert Wates, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6:

Concert in the Park featuring EIO Band, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 7:

Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

