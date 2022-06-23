Events bring communities together By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in our communities. Celebrate summer and mark these events on your calendar.Saturday, June 25:World Series of Team Roping, Sweetwater Events Complex, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.Flaming Gorge Days, Evers Park, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.Whisler Chevrolet 2022 Car Show, 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Sunday, June 26:Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” matinee, Broadway Theater, Doors open at 1 p.m.Monday, June 27:TIPS/On-premise classes, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.Tuesday, June 28:Brown Bag concert featuring Michael Peterson, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Wednesday, June 29:The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book discussion, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., 5:30 p.m.Concert in the Park featuring Max-Say-Shun, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.Thursday, June 30:Redbush, LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.Friday, July 1:C&M Circus, Green River Rodeo Arena, Showtimes: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.Sport Mod Star Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.Saturday, July 2:Sport Mod Star-Spangled Special, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.Monday, July 4:Liberty Parade, Gateway Blvd,, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.Tuesdaay, July 5:Brown Bag Concert featuring Rupert Wates, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Wednesday, July 6:Concert in the Park featuring EIO Band, 7 p.m.Thursday, July 7:Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mod Event Sport Catering Show Building Industry The Sweet Delilah Swim Club Special Wine Bar Door Complex Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.