Events bring communities together

Wednesday, May 18
Economic Development Panel Discussion | Room 3650A, 6:30 p.m. Western Wyoming Community College

Friday, May 20
Rich Currier Spaghetti Fundraiser/Dan OK Live, 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 211 B St., Rock Springs
Xtreme Music Bingo, FBLA fundraiser, 7 p.m., Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern, Rock Springs

Friday, May 20
Summer Kick Off Party with ZamTrip, 1 p.m., Green River Bowling Center
RC Dirt Oval Race 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sweetwater R/C Park, Rock Springs

Saturday, May 21
American Legion Archie Post 24 Veteran's Walk, 10 a.m., Veteran's Park, Rock Springs
Wyoming Raised & Lola B. Boutique, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 204 Center St., Rock Springs
Annual Roadside Clean-up, 9 a.m. to Noon, 310 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs
Green River City Wide Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Green River Chamber
80's Party, 10 p.m., Bomber's, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs
Wyoming State Cornhole, 10 a.m., 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs

Sunday, May 22
Witchcraft 101 Class 7: Defense Spells, 5 p.m. Bad Apple Energy's Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers

Tuesday, May 24
Ladies That Lunch, Noon, Fiesta Guadalajara, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs

Wednesday, May 25
The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs

Thursday, May 26
Rock Springs High School graduation, 7 p.m. Tiger Stadium. Rock Springs
Wyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community College

Friday, May 27
Veteran Walking Tour, 5 p.m., Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery
The Rambling Band & Hat Bar LIVE at Sidekicks, 6 p.m., 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs
Trent/Yeager Memorial Race, 6 p.m., Sweetwater Speedway 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs
Cirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, Square State Brewing, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.