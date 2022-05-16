Wednesday, May 18

Economic Development Panel Discussion | Room 3650A, 6:30 p.m. Western Wyoming Community College

Friday, May 20

Rich Currier Spaghetti Fundraiser/Dan OK Live, 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 211 B St., Rock Springs

Xtreme Music Bingo, FBLA fundraiser, 7 p.m., Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, Rock Springs

Friday, May 20

Summer Kick Off Party with ZamTrip, 1 p.m., Green River Bowling Center

RC Dirt Oval Race 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sweetwater R/C Park, Rock Springs

Saturday, May 21

American Legion Archie Post 24 Veteran’s Walk, 10 a.m., Veteran’s Park, Rock Springs

Wyoming Raised & Lola B. Boutique, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 204 Center St., Rock Springs

Annual Roadside Clean-up, 9 a.m. to Noon, 310 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs

Green River City Wide Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Green River Chamber

80’s Party, 10 p.m., Bomber’s, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs

Wyoming State Cornhole, 10 a.m., 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs

Sunday, May 22

Witchcraft 101 Class 7: Defense Spells, 5 p.m. Bad Apple Energy's Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers

Tuesday, May 24

Ladies That Lunch, Noon, Fiesta Guadalajara, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs

Wednesday, May 25

The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs

Thursday, May 26

Rock Springs High School graduation, 7 p.m. Tiger Stadium. Rock Springs

Wyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community College

Friday, May 27

Veteran Walking Tour, 5 p.m., Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery

The Rambling Band & Hat Bar LIVE at Sidekicks, 6 p.m., 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs

Trent/Yeager Memorial Race, 6 p.m., Sweetwater Speedway 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs

Cirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, Square State Brewing, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus