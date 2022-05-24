Events bring communities together By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in our community? Check out this list of events for the last few days of May.Wednesday, May 25The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock SpringsSouthwest Counseling Board Workshop, 5:30 p.m.Southwest Counseling Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m.Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern, Rock SpringsXtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Embassy Tavern, Green RiverThursday, May 26Rock Springs High School graduation, 7 p.m. Tiger Stadium. Rock SpringsWyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community CollegeXtreme Music Bingo,7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Green River Bowling Center, Green RiverXtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Porky's Bar, Rock SpringsFriday, May 27Veteran Walking Tour, 5 p.m., Rock Springs Municipal CemeteryTrent/Yeager Memorial Race, 6 p.m., Sweetwater Speedway 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock SpringsCirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Green River Knights Baseball Fundraiser, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., 705 Uinta Drive, Green RiverXtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Bomber's Sports Bar, Rock SpringsXtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ponderosa Bar, Green River Anyone who needs an event posted, please contact tbrittain@rocketminer.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock Springs Green River Catering Community County Sidekick Fundraiser List Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.