SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in our community? Check out this list of events for the last few days of May.

Wednesday, May 25

The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs

Southwest Counseling Board Workshop, 5:30 p.m.

Southwest Counseling Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern, Rock Springs

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Embassy Tavern, Green River

Thursday, May 26

Rock Springs High School graduation, 7 p.m. Tiger Stadium. Rock Springs

Wyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community College

Xtreme Music Bingo,7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Green River Bowling Center, Green River

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Porky's Bar, Rock Springs

Friday, May 27

Veteran Walking Tour, 5 p.m., Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery

Trent/Yeager Memorial Race, 6 p.m., Sweetwater Speedway 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs

Cirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Green River Knights Baseball Fundraiser, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., 705 Uinta Drive, Green River

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Bomber's Sports Bar, Rock Springs

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ponderosa Bar, Green River 

