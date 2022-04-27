ROCK SPRINGS -- Wyoming Horse Racing LLC operator of live horse racing at Sweetwater Downs, reached an agreement to extend its partnership through 2030 which also included a commitment for capital improvements that will total over $1,000,000 through donations to the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation. These funds will be directed towards capital projects that will improve the horse racing facilities at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the benefit of both parties. Wyoming Horse Racing and the Sweetwater Events Complex are currently working on phase one of a master plan that will see the construction of a new race office and jockey quarters in 2023. Other immediate projects this year include the improvement of safety and comfort to the current facilities, jockey’s room, steward stand, paddock, and test barn area.
Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director stated: "We are grateful for Wyoming Horse Racing’s long term financial commitment to the Sweetwater Events Complex. We are excited to be working jointly on master plan improvements to the property that will greatly benefit horse racing as well as create improved facilities that will benefit our other events and the citizens of Sweetwater County.”
Nick Hughes, President of Wyoming Horse Racing explained "Sweetwater County recognizes the benefit of horse racing to the community, as do we, and our financial investment is a material expression of our commitment to the Sweetwater Events Complex, the City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County and the Wyoming horse community."