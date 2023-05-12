Kandi

Kandi Pendleton, executive director for the Sweetwater Events Complex, talks about the Airstream 2023 International Rally to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11. The inaugural Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House will kick the event off in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Even though summer hasn’t even begun yet, the staff at Sweetwater County Event Complex has been very busy, making several preparations for the public.

The Sweetwater County Events Complex’s new outdoor pavilion, which was entirely donated by the Spicer Family Foundation, is almost complete, according to Kandi Pendleton, executive director for the events complex.

