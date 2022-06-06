SWEETWATER COUNTY — Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Check out this list of events for June.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11:
Ribbon Cutting for The HVAC Doc., 2720 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
A Dreamer’s Showcase, Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
White Mountain Archers Shoot on the Green, Scotts Bottom, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Sweetwater Eliminator Bowling Tournament, Pla-Mor Lanes, Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Denny Pace WWII re-enactor presentation, Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 13:
Xtreme Music Bingo, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, 7 p.m.
Free Paint Night Live: Watercolor Coneflower,
Flags of Honor, Thomas Moran Park, Green River, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14:
Ribbon Cutting for Enroll Wyoming, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Noon
Brown Bag Concert featuring ZamTrip, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15:
Concert in the Park, featuring Atlas Falls, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 16:
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 17:
Wild West Modified Tour, Sweetwater Speedway, 6 p.m.
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 18:
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, Bunning Park, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Rods and Rails Car Show, 9 a.m., South Main Street, downtown Rock Springs
Take A Kid Fishing Day with Seedskadee TU & Wyoming Game & Fish Department, P J Wataha Recreation Complex, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.
Dune Dayz, Killpecker Sand Dunes, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Damn Straight LIVE at Saddle-lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. — 12 a.m.
Sunday, June 19:
Dune Dayz, Killpecker Sand Dunes, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Grief Retreat, 823 Uinta Dr, Green River, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21:
Brown Bag concert featuring Rich Kaumo, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22:
Michael Charles at Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Dr., 7 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Wanted, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 23:
World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, Green River Parks & Recreation, 1 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
Friday, June 24:
Annual 3D Archery Shoot, Sweetwater Archery Complex, Little Firehole Rd, 4:30 p.m.
Festival in the Park, Expedition Island, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Days, Evers Park, 8 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 25:
World Series of Team Roping, Sweetwater Events Complex, 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Days, Evers Park, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” Broadway Theater, Doors open at 6 p.m.
Whisler Chevrolet 2022 Car Show, 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 26:
Actors Mission presents “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” matinee, Broadway Theater, Doors open at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28:
Brown Bag concert featuring Michael Peterson, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29:
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book discussion, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., 5:30 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Max-Say-Shun, Bunning Park, 7 p.m.