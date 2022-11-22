ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rocket Miner Newspaper and Western Wyoming Community College have awarded scholarships to three full-time students, Quriss Romero, Dayisha Tucker and Ethan Nelson. They live in the service area of Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta or Carbon counties. Each scholarship is worth one-third of a student’s full-time tuition.

James Heu, director of financial aid at Western Wyoming Community College said that he Rocket Miner Scholarship means a lot to the recipients.

