ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rocket Miner Newspaper and Western Wyoming Community College have awarded scholarships to three full-time students, Quriss Romero, Dayisha Tucker and Ethan Nelson. They live in the service area of Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta or Carbon counties. Each scholarship is worth one-third of a student’s full-time tuition.
James Heu, director of financial aid at Western Wyoming Community College said that he Rocket Miner Scholarship means a lot to the recipients.
“As with the past winners, I believe this year’s winners will not only use the funds to further their education, but also build connections in their communities,” noted Heu. “In conjunction with the Rocket Miner, Western Wyoming Community College is excited for the future of these students.”
Quriss Romero:
Romero is a nursing student at Western. She works full time at Western’s outreach at the Carbon County Higher Education Center, working directly with Western students. She coaches 8th grade girls volleyball and basketball teams and referee games that she is not coaching.
“Nursing is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Romero. “I had been applying for the program for five years and when I was finally accepted, I was beyond excited. I want to help people. I believe it will be the most fulfilling career.”
“Staying positive, maintaining goals and being a good person with a great mindset is what helped me accomplish this goal.”
She added, “This scholarship will give me more time to focus on school and help me with my future goals.”
Dayshia Tucker:
Tucker is an elementary education major with a minor in child development. She currently works with students in IEP (individualized education program). She has already gained experience in teaching others as a substitute teacher.
“The atmosphere is just amazing,” said Tucker. “I come home and I don’t feel exhausted after a day at the school. I look forward to it every day.”
Tucker expresses the importance of kindness.
“You have to touch their hearts before you can teach their minds,” she pointed out.
Tucker faced several challenges while she was in high school including health scares.
“I had a tumor in my left breast and it grew to the size of my wrist in a week,” she shared. “I never saw myself as a 16-year-old having to face those kinds of issues.”
A surgeon successfully took the tumor out, but as a result of how aggressive the surgery was, Tucker had to drop out of her high school welding class since she couldn’t lift more than five pounds.
“I learned the importance of perseverance and rising above any situation,” she said. “It’s all about getting up and pushing back and taking any encounters head-on.
Tucker said that by having the scholarship, it will it take added stress off me for tuition purposes. It will also help with allowing her to be able to buy her textbooks.
“A lot of educators I currently work with refer back to a lot of their college textbooks for things such as classroom management and interventional teaching strategies, so it will be amazing to be able to purchase and keep books that will help me throughout my entire career,” Tucker shared.
According to Tucker, the most valuable thing she has learned working with kids so far is that they are always learning.
“Teaching kids and seeing how much they can learn all at once is amazing,” she expressed. “Every day, I learn something new and interesting from my students. It’s amazing to see how much kids learn from their surroundings and how excited they are to learn more each day.
“It’s inspirational really, seeing kids who are learning school and growing social-emotionally at the same time.”
She added, “When they get knocked down, you can almost always see that whatever the experience was, they learned from it and they have their own ways of letting you know that they learned. I think it’s important to always remember we are all always learning and working with kids I’ve been able to observe that.”
Ethan Nelson:
Nelson is a Star Valley native who is pursuing a degree from the business and industry division. His father runs a tow company, providing service to those in need. Through his own personal experiences, he has learned to look for the good in situations that may seem grim.
“I really enjoy working with my dad and my brother,” said Nelson. “To help manage a family business like ours is something I’m very proud of. It’s rewarding too because we can help people in stressful situations.”
In regards to attending Western Wyoming Community College, Nelson said that he is “ready to work tooth and nail to get a degree.”
He expressed that he’s “honored to receive the scholarship” and his family is happy, as well.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to do well,” he pointed out. “I’ve been fortunate enough to do well in my classes. It’s not easy and you have to apply yourself, but if you sit down and work hard, you can achieve it.”
Nelson volunteers at the local food bank as well.
“The folks we help there feel awkward getting assistance, but I just keep smiling and let them know there’s hope.”