ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Jeannie Demas is celebrating 40 years with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The Washington native not only sees the hardships others go through while she’s on the job, but she has also faced her own as well.
Before moving to Wyoming in 1983, her fiancé, Perry Huxford, a former Rock Springs resident, was involved in a car accident and passed away, on his way to visit with Demas one night. His family encouraged Demas to move to Rock Springs.
Since Demas has a bachelor’s degree in pre-law at Central Washington University, she wanted a career in law enforcement. She was hired at the SCSO and worked in the clerical department.
She has worked under seven sheriffs: Jim Stark, Roger Sims, Gary Baliff, David Gray, Rich Haskell, Mike Lowell and John Grossnickle.
“Every sheriff brings his own people,” said Demas. ”The people don’t change, but your bosses do. They bring in the people who supported them during their election.”
Demas married her husband, James ‘JD’ Demas in 1987. He passed away from cancer in 2006.
Demas has been serving on the Rock Springs City Council since 2019 for Ward 1.
In 2021, Demas was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. She didn’t have surgery, but she went through chemotherapy and radiation. During her battle, she only missed 13 days of work, the lighted Christmas parade, and one city council meeting.
“Even if you don’t feel good, you still have to be around people,” she said, revealing that she’s an extrovert. “If I had laid around, feeling sorry for myself, I probably wouldn’t have gotten better. I had to keep working and socializing with people.”
The strangest encounter Demas has had on the job so far was when she was leaving Wamsutter City Hall and a FedEx driver approached her, saying he was shot.
“Turns out, he shot himself,” she chuckled. “Not sure if he was seeking attention or what, but that was interesting.”
Currently, she delivers all sorts of legal documents to citizens around Sweetwater County; notice to vacate, civil summons, writ of restitutions, criminal subpoenas, order to show cause, and writ of executions.
“Giving a person a writ of restitution is the worst,” she shared, noting that many residents have lost their homes because of inability to pay. “Not long ago, I had ‘to kick a woman out’ of her home in Green River. I felt bad, but it had to be done. I gave her a hug.”
Under Gray’s administration, Demas recalls serving five notices to vacate on Christmas Eve.
“A little boy came up to me saying, ‘Cop lady, I don’t need my toys,’” she shared, saying that he would rather have a roof over his head instead of his gifts. “When kids are involved, it’s very sad.”
Since then, no one has been served with a notice to vacate or a writ of restitution during the holidays, according to Demas.
She revealed that a woman and her two children are currently living in a van after they had been evicted.
“They’re homeless,” she said. “You can’t help but ask yourself, ‘What are they doing? They know they need a place to live,' but they have to pay.”
She added, “Everyone is human. Everyone has struggles. Right now, I’m taking someone’s car.”
Demas pointed out that people can’t live rent-free because that wouldn’t be fair to the others who always pay their rent.
“I feel we have more writ of restitutions than we used to; maybe because the cost of living has gone up or maybe it’s just not a priority to them,” she said, wishing she knew the answers. “I had to kick a lady out and her rent was only $26 a month. Where does that $26 go?”
Often, she would see homeless individuals “sleeping in the strangest places” in Rock Springs and Green River.
“Some of those people I recognize because I served them those papers,” she said. “These folks don’t realize just how bad it can get until it’s too late.”
Demas urges people that if they start to receive letters from the collection agency or they’re behind in rent to check out local resources for help.
“Don’t wait until you get kicked out,” she expressed. “Affordable housing is possible, but you need to make a connection with our local resources.”
Sweetwater Family Resource Center may be able to grant rental assistance to those who are having trouble paying their rent.
Wyoming 211 connects people to resources for food, job training, rent and utility assistance. They also offer mortgage payment assistance, rent deposit assistance and motel bill payment assistance.
Demas pointed out that services may be temporary, but they will help people who are struggling to get back on their feet and take control.
“There are solutions out there,” she said, expressing that tenants don’t want to see her knocking on their door. “Some people might think they can’t do a job like mine, but I bet they could. I just hope it opens their eyes, they will learn from it and have better lives.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters