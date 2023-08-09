Jeannie

Jeannie Demas plans her next stop with a writ of execution, which is the process of taking one's property when a debt is not paid. Demas said that sometimes it can be tricky to serve papers to individuals when they are not home or at work, but she's determined to track them down. Demas marks 40 years with the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Jeannie Demas is celebrating 40 years with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington native not only sees the hardships others go through while she’s on the job, but she has also faced her own as well.

