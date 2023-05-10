BBHS exhibit

The current display at the Community Fine Arts Center is artwork from students at Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools. This exhibit will be on display through May 21.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- Ninety-eight students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School are displaying their best work at the Community Fine Arts Center from May 9 - 20. A reception for family, friends and the public to recognize the students will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

With 9th through 12th graders showing their talents, the gallery has over 125 pieces of art on display. This is the last exhibit in a series of students’ work highlighting the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March. To accommodate all the schools in the district, the CFAC continues the displays from February to May.

