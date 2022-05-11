GREEN RIVER – While the pandemic may have changed a few routines in their academic careers, the Class of 2022 at Expedition Academy High School never gave up on obtaining their diplomas.
Principal Ralph Obray said that “this class is strong-willed and determined.”
“I wouldn’t say a stubborn class,” said Obray. “They will stand strong on their beliefs and they don't back down from any challenge.
“They have persevered through almost three years of Covid-19 and won!” he added. “They have been sick, been quarantined, been quarantined again and still continue to show up and do what needs to be done.
“All while still dealing with high school, with social media and with life in general. This is a tough class!”
He noted that he will always remember how have faced so many obstacles during their high school careers.
“And not just pass, but be able to succeed and grow,” he said.
According to Obray, students overall test scores grew for Wyoming's Test of Proficiency and Progress. Their ACT scores grew by one point.
“That is statistically very impressive!” he cheered. “We have seniors who are moving on to college, joining the workforce, electrical internships, enlisting in the armed services and fifth-year seniors who, against all odds, came back, stayed the course and graduated. We also have seniors who are mothers raising beautiful little ones while they completed their graduation requirements.”
Obray’s favorite memory is of each class creating the senior video for graduation.
“I get to see the gleam in their eyes from their baby pictures and the young adults they have become with a culmination of shaking their hands and giving them each a diploma for a job well done.”
Obray hopes the students will always remember what they were taught at Expedition Academy High School.
“I hope they learned to be nice to one another, be early (not on time) and to do their best no matter what,” he shared. “I hope they learned that failure is ok, it’s how we learn and grow, just don’t keep making the same mistakes over and over. That even if you disagree with someone you can still be friends.
“I hope that they know they are part of a family that will always be here for them, The Expedition family.”
He added, “I hope they learned to never give up and that no matter what, they can accomplish anything that they put their hearts and minds to.
Obray and his staff are “always thrilled to see them graduate.”
“But we are sad to see them go,” he expressed. “They each leave a mark on our hearts and we wish the class of 2022 all the best! Congratulations!”
The Expedition Academy High School graduation takes place at Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 350 Monroe Avenue in Green River 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.