Many of the BSA Troops 70 and 307 members, along with family members, friends and volunteers, gathered together in order to make the haunted house happen.
Pictured above are Blake Rowsell, Jacob Trautman, Danny Burton, Emily Nieto, Ava Rowsell, Leah Hunter, Sam Parker, Colt Rowsell, Savannah Simms, Elizabeth Burton and Rileigh Trautman. Not pictured: Hunter Rowsell, Shane Meats, Wesley Muir, Cameron May, Miriam Parker, Jim James, Todd and Sandra Trautman, Jess and Laura Rowsell, Carlos and Julia Nieto, Chris Meats, Shelly, Summer and Madison Prettyman.
ROCK SPRINGS – With Halloween quickly approaching, there are still some opportunities to fit in some frights and thrills with a trip to a local haunted house put on by a couple of Rock Springs Boy Scouts of America (BSA) troops.
Jim James, acting BSA troop leader, said that this year’s haunted house will be serving as a fundraiser for Troops 70 and 307. It is located at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs at 551 Broadway St.
“This is a scout fundraiser. The American Legion here charters a girls BSA troop and a boys BSA troop. So, we’ve teamed up together to put this haunted house up,” James said.
Many family members, friends and volunteers offered to lend a helping hand in order to construct the haunted house.
Those wishing to take a walk through the haunted house can do so on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 – 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30, from 6 – 9 p.m.