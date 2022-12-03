The 2022 Winter Wonderland prom was held on Friday, Dec. 2, at Western Wyoming Community College. From left to right, Prom Queen Bridgette Smith gets her crown from Rebecca James, office manager at Life Skills of Wyoming.
The annual Winter Wonderland prom took place in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, Dec. 2. From left to right, Bridgette Smith and Brian Gillard were named prom queen and prom king during the event.
Life Skills of Wyoming hosted the annual Winter Wonderland prom on Friday, Dec. 2, at Western Wyoming Community College. Ronda Andersen, left, and Mike Stultz, share a dance while listening to Taylor Swift's "Love Story."
During the annual Winter Wonderland prom on Saturday, Dec. 2, Logan Meeks, left, and Rebecca James, middle, awarded Rock Springs resident Chantyne Lester as best dancer in the ladies category.
Rock Springs resident Thoman Callahan. right, was recognized as best dancer in the men's category during the 2022 Winter Wonderland prom on Friday, Dec. 2.
Sweetwater County resident Ronda Andersen waa recognized as best dressed in the ladies category during the annual Winter Wonderland prom on Friday, Dec. 2.
Rebecca James, left, and Logan Meeks, right, announced "Tuffy" as the best dressed man during the annual Winter Wonderland prom.
Sweetwater County resident Helen White earned the title of best hair in the ladies category at the 2022 Winter Wonderland prom on Friday, Dec. 2.
Sweetwater County resident Christian Boyd won for best hair in the men's category during the annual Winter Wonderland prom.
Rock Springs residents Jeff King and Helen White danced together during the 2022 Winter Wonderland prom on Friday, Dec. 2 at Western Wyoming Community College.
ROCK SPRINGS – It was an evening of enchantment at the annual Winter Wonderland prom.
The event was organized by Life Skills of Wyoming, a community rehabilitation provider, and held in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, Dec. 2.
“It’s a wonderful experience,” said Logan Meeks, director of Life Skills. “We’re so happy to have it again after being sidelined by Covid.”
Several Sweetwater County individuals were recognized in various categories:
Prom Queen: Bridgette Smith
Prom King: Brian Gillard
Best Dancer (Ladies): Chantyne Lester
Best Dancer (Men): Thoman Callahan
Best Dressed (Ladies): Ronda Andersen
Best Dressed (Men): “Tuffy”
Best Hair (Ladies): Helen White
Best Hair (Men): Christian Boyd
Michael Boren, assistant director of Life Skills explained that the Life Skills prom is usually held annually, but “the last few years have been rough!”
“We have always worked to make this a community event, which is open and welcoming to all,” Boren shared. “We are grateful to Western Wyoming Community College for hosting this event.”
He added, “It is great to live in a place that is welcoming and accessible to everyone. This dance means so much to our people.”
Some of the attendees were having conversations at tables while others did not hesitate to let loose and show off their moves, entertaining those around them.
The event was catered by Mitchell's Cafe of Western Wyoming Community College and music was provided by Phony Stark Industries.
“It is an opportunity to dress up for a night on the town, see old friends and celebrate one another,” Boren expressed. “Our hope is that with each passing year, more people will join us for this celebration.”